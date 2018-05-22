Ron Fink: New Solar Panel Rules Equal Higher Electric Rates

There seem to be more and more people serving state government who have no idea what problems they cause for the people they serve in their quest to “save the environment.” A recent decision by an unelected regulatory commission is the latest example.

Forbes recently reported that “California’s new solar roof mandate will make housing more expensive, increase electricity prices, and transfer wealth upwards. What it won’t do is significantly reduce carbon emissions.”

The California Energy Commission, an appointed, not elected regulatory body approved new regulations on March 21 that will go into effect in January 2020 requiring solar panels be installed on all new houses; and, they may apply to major renovations of homes as well.

Regulators estimated the cost would be less than $10,000 per house, but a check of solar system prices indicates it’s really $34,800 for a four-kilowatt system, the average size of a residential installation.

But, if you are government regulator who needs to convince people your bright ideas won’t cost consumers very much, it’s best to make an unrealistically low estimate.

There were numerous other changes, expensive changes, to the “energy-efficient” design of electrical, mechanical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. They are even changing the requirements for doors and windows.

These new construction standards will add significant costs to housing prices. Politicians concerned about "affordable housing” should pay attention. Forbes also reported:

“California has the second-most-expensive homes in the nation after Hawaii, and the third-worst state homeownership rate for millennials.”

Not only will the systems add to the initial cost of a home, they will add future, very expensive, maintenance costs, too. Solar systems have a shelf life and must be replaced every few years, and the cost of replacement is equal to the cost of initial installation.

Add to that the fact that the voluntary addition of solar panels and the ability of the home-grown system owners to sell back power to the public utilities has produced a glut of power that frequently has to be shed to other states to avoid damage to the power grid.

For those of us who buy our electricity from public utilities and for those who live in areas where solar system efficiency is impacted by the weather, expect your rates to go up as less power is consumed and more sold to the system.

As we found with water conservation, the more you save, the higher the cost per unit of water.

California is ruled by utopians who sit around sipping a beverage and nibbling at snacks trying to figure out how to stick it to the little guy in their quest to conquer the problem du jour. Their problems are as endless as the conversations that dream up solutions.

Their endless quest to save us costs Californians hundreds of millions in personal income each year to support. We have the second-highest gas tax rate in the U.S. and the fifth-worst road conditions. This equation needs to be reversed, instead politicians continue to add new taxes and fees.

Let’s face it, the average Joe or Jane earns considerably less that $100,000 per year. Even modestly priced houses put a significant strain on their budgets, and these changes may be the tipping point that puts even the family earning more that $100,000 out of the market.

Maybe the long-range plan of the utopian thinkers is to make all Californians totally dependent on the government for their housing needs.

After all, for a family of four to be considered impoverished in California, you can still earn $47,248 per year, which is the median income level in Lompoc. These families qualify for a 70 percent subsidy from taxpayers to acquire low-income housing.

The only way to reverse this trend is to elect people who are willing to act as if they were in your shoes, then appoint like-minded people to the regulatory commissions and apply some common sense to their desire to make-a-difference. But, I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. The opinions expressed are his own.