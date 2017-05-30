Ron Fink: Petty, Old Guard Politics in Lompoc

Lompoc City Council politics has sunk to a new low.

Three council members, representing the old guard of Lompoc, with few exceptions have rejected all efforts by Mayor Bob Lingl to improve our city.

Their leader seems to be Councilmember Jim Mosby who consistently orchestrates efforts to obstruct any effort to improve the looks of the city and assure the health and welfare of its citizens.

Mosby is of the same cloth as former Mayor John Linn. Even after losing two landslide elections, Linn still pontificates at council meetings and provides his “professional analysis” of whatever is being discussed supported by questionable facts.

Mosby’s credibility as an elected official, who is supposed to be a community leader, is questionable. Recent legal developments on property he owns at the eastern edge of town demonstrate he can’t follow the rules.

The issue was a “recreation complex” he operated without the benefit of a permit from the county. This property was littered with what most people would consider junk; it is an eyesore and he doesn’t seem to care.

The county told him to stop, but he sued them and lost. Now the county is in the process of trying to get him to clean up the property, which is a time-consuming task since he resists their efforts.

His properties in the city limits aren’t much better, and he has been the subject of code-enforcement actions.

Now Councilmember Dirk Starbuck wants to stop charging developer fees for single-family dwellings, money that is used to improve city infrastructure to serve new developments.

His claim was that the $18,000 fee in Lompoc has hindered growth. In the meantime, the same fees in Santa Maria are $23,436 and they are building new houses every month.



How Starbuck thinks Lompoc will ever be able to build police and fire stations without developer fees is a question he should ponder.

The latest episode was led by Councilmember Victor Vega, one of the three who objects to most proposals made by the mayor, at the May 16 council meeting.

Vega made a council request to determine the “cost of a special meeting” that the mayor requested to discuss Homelessness Inside the City Limits. This is the first time I can remember that a council member asked how much a meeting would cost.

In contrast, Mosby has requested several extensive staff reports to address his concerns in the past few months and Vega was never concerned about the cost.

In fact, during this meeting, Vega had just voted to support adding several special meetings to discuss the budget; once again cost wasn’t an issue.

In another petty — some would consider it childish — matter, Vega wanted to know if the mayor was correct when he said in an earlier council meeting that he had the authority to ask people to sit on the dais during council meetings.

When the mayor offered to show him the specific reference in the council handbook, Vega said, “No, I want to hear it from the city attorney,” as if Lingl couldn’t be trusted.

You will recall that soon after the last election, there was an effort by the old guard to remove senior staff members from the dais; this was viewed by many as a cheap stunt to show the staff “who was in charge.”

Of course, the vote was 3-2 to put the staff out in the audience.

For the record, the Council Handbook, section B4.7 says specifically: “Only Councilmembers, designated City staff, and those authorized by the Presiding Officer or City Administrator are permitted to sit on the dais.”

Section B3.1 says: “The Mayor is the Presiding Officer at all meetings of the City Council."

Maybe Vega didn’t read his handbook carefully. The next day the city attorney affirmed the mayor's statement. I wonder how much it cost for the attorney to placate Councilmember Vega?

When you take a long look at the actions of these three, you must wonder what their motives are. At the May 16 meeting, Mosby got three votes to cut a water utility fee increase that had been approved by a previous council back on Aug. 13, 2013.

The purpose of these increases was to make up for a failure of previous councils to set the financial security of the enterprise funds on a positive path.

It’s time for the petty, school-yard politics of the old guard to be replaced with strategic thinkers who have the creative visions and courage necessary to move our city into a new era of growth, improved living conditions, a stronger city infrastructure and economic prosperity.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.