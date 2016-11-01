Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Ron Fink: Politics is a Drag — So Let’s Have Breakfast

By Ron Fink | November 1, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

In a week, the election season will be over; it only took two years of nonstop commentary and gobbled up untold hours of discussion in coffee shops and around the kitchen table but we have finally arrived at the end of the tunnel.
 
So when an old buddy showed up in town, seven of us got together for breakfast at a popular local eatery. Five old men and two of their wives; we had a great time.
 
To set the stage for this discussion we should examine what these guys did. All five served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and spent 30 more working on defense related contracts; that’s over 250 years of combined experience serving our nation.
 
Our military experiences were varied; one had been involved with the ballistic missile program, another was a refueling specialist, the next was a space complex facility manager and another flew on Spooky gunships.

My role was that of a military firefighter; if some like my pals screwed something up, it was my job to put out the fire.
 
I only served with one of these guys while in the Air Force but each of us had similar stories. We went where they told us to go and figured out how to get the job done. Some assignments were in relatively nice places, others were in remote locations where our families couldn’t go.

We had served on the far corners of the earth.
 
Our civilian roles were different; two were quality control specialists, one was an operations supervisor and two of us were occupational safety and health specialists.  
 
We all met when the Space Shuttle program was activated at Vandenberg in the early 1980s — this is where we all came to know each other. We all worked long hours, most of us worked 12-hour night shifts, six and seven days a week, for months on end.

When the program was canceled, we moved to other space programs and once again we traveled to faraway places when the mission demanded it.
 
Whether it was on active duty or while performing contract work, we all took pride in overcoming many challenges in all kinds of weather, day or night, to successfully compete the mission.  
 
These were no 8-5 jobs and while in uniform as noncommissioned officers we were expected to achieve results under adverse conditions and as both uniformed and as contractors we were expected to overcome challenges and get the job done no matter what.

If we encountered a problem, we stayed on the job until it was resolved.
 
Recently, I heard a young man complain about a travel assignment he had been given; his complaint “what will I do while I am there? All my friends are here.”

Our youth have been coddled to the point that they have little appreciation for the word “dedication” as it is applied to the work place. They also balk at working overtime or split shifts — it interferes with their leisure time.
 
They have no idea what it took to build our nation.
 
But now we were just five old guys sitting having breakfast. In our previous get-togethers, the talk was of days past and what we had encountered in foreign countries and all 50 states, the people we served with and what were now humorous tales of the situations we found ourselves in.
 
But this time the talk was of medical tests, insurance coverage and wonder medications. I guess we were getting old. If we were used cars, we'd all need some new or reconditioned parts, an engine overhaul, and some of our tires would be flat.
 
Unlike the bravado of the past, we reflected on the losses our men and women in uniform have suffered to carry out the orders of feckless politicians who are far away from the dangers they subject our troops to.

The privileged in Washington have little idea what it takes to serve on a remote Alaskan radar site, launch and recover aircraft 24-hours a day, or be away from your family for several months with the only form of communication being the sporadic delivery of the U.S. Mail.
 
One fellow said he was doing fine in his new role of being retired until his son asked him to take him to the base so he could apply for a retired-military ID card. Where did those 20-years go?
 
Next the talk briefly turned to national politics; all of us had been through many elections and seen and heard all the promises made and seen most of them broken over the years.

The consensus was that the nation has reached a turning point and the national debate has deteriorated to a competition between two people about who is more ethically challenged than the other.
 
In elections past, it always was about policies and plans; not this time, and we all thought the nation will suffer as a result. But, we will leave that to future generations to deal with.
 
As I left, I wondered if five old men would all be having breakfast together next year to talk of medical tests, insurance coverage and wonder medications.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 