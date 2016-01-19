Ron Fink: Public Clinic at the Cost of Public Safety?

On the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, the Lompoc City Council will hear an appeal of a Planning Commission decision to deny a request by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center to modify a Conditional Use Permit so they can build and operate a new medical clinic.

The new clinic is needed to serve our community, and the LVMC thought they found the perfect location — but there were unanticipated problems.

The building they chose was located in a project that was constructed by the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority at Ocean Avenue and 7th Street.

The housing authority project was denied more than once by the planning commission because they wanted to squeeze more units on the property than there was available space. Their solution was to reduce the number of parking slots that would be provided.

This project was controversial from the beginning. An aged bowling alley that had been a recreation hub for the community for several decades would be bulldozed and they would occupy one of the busiest, and potentially most lucrative, commercial intersections in Lompoc.

The City Council overturned the Planning Commission denial and allowed a reduced number of parking spaces; about half what would have been required for other projects, and added a requirement that the housing authority build a commercial building on site that would have at least 25 percent retail space.

Of course, this would only exacerbate the parking problem, but being politicians they accommodated the all-powerful housing authority.

Fast forward to 2016; the LVMC needed a space for their clinic and this building was perfect for their needs.

You see, those shifty housing authority people built the building but it was only a shell and it literally had nothing inside; no floors, no walls and no utility infrastructure — it was a blank canvas.

But this was just what the LVMC needed because the construction standards for what they intended to build would have required them to do a complete gut and remodeling of any building they chose, or they would have to construct a new building.

There was only one thing standing in their way — remember the parking deal, well the site was too small to allow the new clinic. Looks like a council of the past committed an error that would haunt the new project.

Luckily, the folks at the LVMC had an idea. They asked the Planning Commission to eliminate the retail space and build additional parking; they would locate additional parking across Ocean Avenue to the north of the project on 7th Street.

This lot would serve two purposes; first it would provide much needed additional parking for the very busy LVMC, and second it would provide additional parking for the proposed clinic.

As the Planning Commission reviewed the project it became clear that people would have to walk more than 500 feet across the busiest intersection in town, and that didn’t seem like a good idea.

The staff report indicated that the new lot was less than the required 500 feet from the clinic; however, the planning staff measured from property line to property line. The actual travel distance was far greater than that.

Imagine senior citizens trying to navigate, folks trying to push a wheel chair or walk little children over a high-crowned road on a windy, rainy day and you’ll get the picture.

The Planning Commission denied the requested change for public safety reasons.

I don’t know what the council will do with this appeal, and it is entirely possible that they could overturn the Planning Commission's decision.

It’s quite simple — that parking lot is too far away to allow patrons to safely access the clinic and it represents an increased risk to the public.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.