Ron Fink: Revealing And Troubling Budget Workshop in Lompoc

On a chilly Saturday morning the Lompoc City Council and several citizens heard a troubling story about the city’s financial future.

The city manager started off by saying a municipal budget isn’t the same as your family budget; your home budgets rely on a steady weekly or bi-weekly income and your bills come at scheduled intervals. You get paid promptly; not so with the government.

For example, property taxes are collected by the county. If a new building is constructed today, the city doesn’t receive its share of the property tax for at least a year.

A $350,000 home is taxed at 1 percent of the assessed value; that’s $3,500. But the city only gets $500 of that each year; the rest is siphoned off at the county and state level for who knows what.

But houses aren’t being built in Lompoc. Last year, one house was built and two were torn down.

Several large projects have been on hold for years as developers wait until they can recover their investment and make a profit. Others are in limbo because they must negotiate with surrounding community service districts as a condition of annexation.

With per capita Lompoc property tax at about $80 a year, our city is foruth from the bottom when compared to 25 other cities in the region. This has a dramatic impact on the General Fund revenue stream.

Nearby Santa Maria per capita amount is just above Lompoc, but they have somehow figured out how to deal with their budget issues. Recently, their citizens passed a sales tax measure by an overwhelming majority; 65 percent other cities across the region have done the same thing.

But three members of the Lompoc City council refused to allow citizens to vote on the matter.

The city General Plan is a legally binding document that is frequently referred to as the Constitution of the City. It is the source for all the services a city provides for its residents.

Each requirement begins with either “the City shall” or “the City should” provide a service; the shall statements are mandatory, the should requirements are discretionary.

Nowhere in the two-plus hour presentation were General Plan requirements discussed. It’s important to use these statements as the basis for budget priorities.

There are more than 100 “shall” statements in the plan; maybe the council needs to revisit these requirements and determine which ones they really don’t want to fund.

For several years, past and present elected officials and folks on the street have complained that city employee salaries are excessive. Compared to 21 other cities in the region, Lompoc has the lowest median full-time salaries in the area. This makes it difficult to hire and retain qualified employees.

This is particularly problematic for the Police and Fire departments. Hiring a police officer can take up to a year; training the recruit so they can function as a single resource can take another year; and, once qualified, they begin seeking employment in higher paying areas such as Santa Maria.

You can’t blame the individual, they have a marketable skill and should get the most pay for their efforts.

The 2019-21 budget cycle, and every budget for the next couple of decades, is going to have significant and continuing revenue short falls. ,The coming budget will be $3.9 million less (about $2-million a year) to provide needed services.

There are currently 27 vacancies in the General Fund and 28 in the Enterprise (utility) Fund. By keeping these authorized positions vacant, the city was able to bring the current budget “in balance.”

Now with increases for employee retirement system contributions exacerbated by poor investment decisions by the agency overseeing the statewide system, these positions will likely remain vacant and more will be needed.

So, where does the city cut expenses and still provide needed services?

Councilman Jim Mosby thinks the city can cut its way out of the revenue problem. With the average pay per employee at $60,000 a year, it could require cutting an additional 33 employees to keep expenses in line with revenue.



This is an overly simplistic approach to a complicated problem.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.