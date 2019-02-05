Ron Fink: Seeking An Issue: Continuing to Relive 1969 Oil Spill

Every couple of years, diehard environmental activists replay an event that occurred 50 years ago as if it is occurring today.

These nostalgia buffs yearn for another event like it to showcase their abject denial of the importance petroleum products play in our everyday lives and the nonexistent long-term damage these events cause.

They gather periodically with their signs and soap boxes to implore politicians to ban the substance they’ve consistently claimed is ruining the earth even as they speak.

They organize their events via social media, by phone, and hold meetings before and after the event to either plan another event or evaluate the impact of what they are hyping.

Of course, they use products that contain petroleum-derived materials to phone and organize events; use automobiles, trains, boats and planes to travel to the gatherings; eat food at events in venues that use natural gas to prepare their food; and wear clothes that were produced by and/or contain the very product they are protesting.

Regularly, fleets of corporate jets ferry their benefactors to world gatherings in trendy places so they can preach doom and imminent destruction of the earth if those evil oil producers aren’t stopped.

They have considerable clout as celebrities both current and not so current funnel millions into the nonprofits that fuel the ongoing, but technically naive effort.

Politicians past and present flock to their cause and bask in their limelight as they pass through the halls of government. Some former politicians have made millions by first legislating “energy saving policies” and then hawking products specifically designed to accomplish the policy.

It doesn’t matter that more energy is consumed producing their product than it saves; that’s only an inconvenient truth after all.

Of course, politicians in Santa Barbara County and the entire state of California are busy killing the goose that lays the golden eggs for their general funds by either severely restricting or banning any petroleum production or processing.

Their next ploy is to tax the industry, and thus the hapless consumer who must use petroleum products in their daily tasks, so severely that they either reduce their use or stop consumption.

They also require designer fuel blends based on the seasons of the year which increases the price of the product. In short, they finance their utopian dream on the backs of blue-collar and low-income workers who have no say in the matter.

To make matters worse, they indoctrinate students from pre-school through post graduate studies with somewhat misleading “facts” pertaining to the industry. In the process, they suppress any honest debate of the subject and students who try to express any conflicting view are deemed misinformed.

To make their case, scholarly educators point to pictures of the oil fields of the past that show open pits full of oil residue; acres of oil derricks; seashore oil fields and, of course, the 1969 oil release in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The fact is that oil producers past and present have allowed a naturally occurring substance — oil — to be released onto the surface of the earth or in the waters of United States just as happens in natural settings. Then, they cleaned it up.

Natural seeps from the Santa Barbara Channel have been five times greater than the ’69 spill (at 4,895 gallons of crude oil and 71 tons of methane gas released each day) for decades. However, this fact of nature seems irrelevant to people who wish to create the illusion that man alone is responsible for all the earth’s “pollution.”

The La Brea tar pits, lying in the middle of a trendy section of the LA basin near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles is a prime example of why the oil industry alone is a piker when it comes to oil releases. And, the visible pits are only a fraction of the totality of this century’s old natural release.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has responded to thousands of incidents such as rotten-egg odors, methane gas fires seeping from the cracks in the roadways, sidewalks and sewer system, and even explosions caused by vapor seeping from the large tar bubble under the pits.

If the tar pits were a man-caused release, it would have been cleaned up by now and environmentalists would have flocked in to demand its immediate closure, but it isn’t, so it remains as a “natural marvel” and school kids gaze at the scores of huge animals that fell into the tar and died.

Eliminating oil production in our county in the name of saving the environment is a farce. Do your homework, nature is not as pristine as you would like it to be, and you can’t legislate or tax an end to petroleum releases or to change the weather.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.