Ron Fink: Self-serving Politics in Lompoc; Attacking Code Enforcement

Recently, Councilman Jim Mosby expressed an interest in Lompoc’s sewer system. Specifically, he wanted city staff to provide the basis for a “discussion” of commercial food service grease traps.

It should be noted that Mosby manages his family’s property in Lompoc, which includes three restaurants that are required to have grease traps.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck operates a muffler shop, and his family owns property that contains a commercial food business and a car wash; all three require grease traps.

Shouldn’t the council members who have some sort of financial or business interest in the outcome of this discussion be required to recuse themselves from this discussion?

The city attorney addressed that before the discussion began; he concluded that the outcome of the discussion would result in “no change of value to their property.”

The city attorney did ask Starbuck to leave the room because an active code enforcement case was in progress against a sandwich shop operator on his property. He willingly complied.

During annual ethics training required for all elected and appointed city officials, one of the examples suggested that when an elected or appointed official had the “appearance of impropriety,” he/she should recuse themselves.

I don’t think that the word “impropriety,” a failure to observe standards, is in Mosby’s lexicon, judging by the way he conducts his personal and public business. His flaunting of government regulations and court judgments is widely talked about in the community.

The staff report provides the history; “Grease interceptors/traps were first required by the City of Lompoc effective on February 19, 1963.” So, this isn’t a new requirement.

“Recently, the discussion of (grease traps) has arisen in the community because a survey was collected from every food establishment in the City to determine which do and do not have a grease interceptor/trap.” The results weren’t very good.

In the city, 134 food establishments were surveye, and 28 responded that they had no grease trap. Some voluntarily complied, but 18 notices of violation were sent to business owners. Four businesses did not respond, and one absolutely refused to comply.

Grease traps are important because they prevent the introduction of grease, solvents, excessive amounts of sand and other chemicals into the waste-water treatment plant.

“Such traps/interceptors may be required, for discharges from service stations, restaurants, automobile repair garages, wash racks, laundries, barbershops, beauty shops, and dry-cleaning establishments and other facilities as deemed necessary by the Utility Director.”

“Fatbergs,” large accumulations of solidified fat and debris forming into logs sometimes clog waste-water piping. The city has experienced several of these logs in the past as has most every other city in America.

One property manager described conditions created by his tenants that caused the entire waste-water piping system to be replaced due to grease blockages.

The staff report says the “City is required to follow Environmental Protection Agency guidelines in order to maintain its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit required by the State of California. Failure to comply with its NPDES Permit will subject the City to fines of up to $10,000 per day or the possible shutdown of the Lompoc Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant (LRWRP).”

So, theoretically, the city could have been fined $280,000 a day for the entire period that the 28 businesses were deemed out of compliance.

One legitimate question should be: “Why wasn’t the city assuring all businesses that are required to have a grease trap and are audited to assure compliance?”

The staff responded that the most probable cause was a two-year gap where no qualified employee was available to perform the audits.

One solution would be to pass the EPA fine on to the errant business owners if they refuse to comply. Another might be to withhold a certificate of occupancy until the required grease trap is installed.

Lastly, there should be a periodic audit of all businesses required to have grease traps to assure they are still installed and properly maintained.

When the staff was finished with its presentation, Mosby objected to the audit requirement, the city’s definition of a “grease laden component” and demanded to know whether there were any “findings of fact” that led to these audits.

Even though the utilities director calmly explained that the EPA is going to issue a new NPDES permit and this audit was required by the EPA, Mosby continued his aggressive questioning.

It should be noted that the utilities director strongly believes the new NPDES Permit requirements will contain more stringent audit requirements and increase the type of sources requiring grease traps, not fewer as Mosby seems to want, based on their conversations with regulators.

Both Starbuck and Mosby have been on an ongoing mission to reduce or eliminate the code enforcement efforts in Lompoc. This is just another example of how they operate by “questioning” the requirements, requiring a complaint-based system rather than a proactive approach and/or defunding the effort all together.

At the end of the discussion, Mosby praised the staff for their efforts, which was somewhat confusing based on his earlier criticisms. His praise rings hollow following his intense questioning.

