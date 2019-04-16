Ron Fink: Should Lompoc Citizens be Allowed to Vote? Part 2

Should you have some say about the safety and care of your loved ones? What if you needed medical help, had a fire, a traffic collision and no one was able to respond? What is this worth to you?

We see and hear fire equipment responding with lights flashing and sirens blaring at all hours of the day and night. Some calls are routine, but fire crews don’t just go to fires. Most people don’t give much thought to how many firefighters it takes to do their work, they just want the problem to be solved.

Many think firefighters just “sit around the fire house waiting for a call,” but that’s far from the truth.

Firefighters' day starts by inspecting fire equipment to make sure it functions properly. Their fire trucks are approaching the end of their service life and the public information officer told me that parts to repair the trucks are no longer being manufactured and are hard to find. So, caring for the aged equipment is critical.

It doesn’t stop there. Each firefighter is in a constant training mode as they learn technical skills and regularly practice motor skills so they can deploy their equipment and/or perform flawlessly at 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 a.m. Your life literally depends on how well they can execute their craft under pressure.

Firefighters work in teams; the engineer pilots the equipment to the emergency location and the firefighter operates tools and provides emergency medical help along with the rest of the crew.

The captain oversees the emergency until a battalion chief arrives. The captain then rejoins his crew and afterward prepares a written report of what occurred and what they did about it.

If a violation of a fire code occurred or if someone was critically injured, the report may become evidence in a legal proceeding. The reports are then reviewed by the battalion chief.

Routine medical incidents require three firefighters; five are required for unresponsive patients, or cardiac-arrest victims. Vehicle accidents and technical rescues take a great deal of manpower and time to ensure proper hazard mitigation, patient assessment, and packaging of the patient for transport.

During building fires and multi-patient medical incidents or vehicle accidents requiring extrication, multiple fire units may be required.

According to national standards at least 15 firefighters are required to successfully combat a fire in a single-family dwelling fire. More would be required for commercial building fires. Outside mutual aid is always required to have enough people to successfully combat building fires.

A rescue crew is a critical asset in each of these situations and more importantly when all other units are committed to other calls. Their primary function is to provide special tools and skills at emergency locations.

During fires, they are generally tasked to act as required rescuers during operations that require firefighters to use self-contained breathing apparatus when entering burning buildings.

This crew is a critical resource and they responded alone 529 times last year when both other units were committed to other calls. If this resource is eliminated as part of a misguided effort to trim the expense side of the city budget, it means at least 500 times a year a victim of cardiac arrest or serious trauma will have to wait until someone is available to help them.

This isn’t a hypothetical situation; it is real life supported by data gathered over the last several years by the Fire Department. Will it be your family member or a neighbor who must wait?

There are nine firefighters currently assigned in two stations for each 24-hour shift. But it takes more than nine individuals to staff a shift because when members are on vacation, out with an injury or sick time, others must fill their positions. No firefighter works the minimum number of hours each year.

After a fire is extinguished, an investigator must determine the cause of the fire. This can be a complicated and time-consuming task. This investigation is essential because your insurance company wants to know what caused the fire so it can make the appropriate decisions regarding reimbursements.

In addition, the regulatory community needs to understand the causes of fires so current regulations can be evaluated and updated as necessary to help prevent future fires.

In 2018 the Lompoc Fire Department responded to numerous mutual aid fire calls all over California. The city is reimbursed for the firefighters’ time from the moment they leave until they return; the city also is compensated for administrative and vehicle replacement costs.

In 2018 Lompoc received reimbursements of $469,873 for personnel and $116,000 for administrative and vehicle replacement costs.

The LFD responded to more thab 4,000 calls for service last year. That number will likely increase in 2019, whether or not adequate staffing is available.

In Lompoc three council members are advocating reductions to Fire Department staffing to “balance the budget.” Their demands will reduce staffing to levels that were adequate 30 years ago when the department responded to 1,700 calls a year.

Of course, these council members are not qualified by training or experience to make these sorts of staffing decisions, but they were elected, and I guess that made then “instant experts.”

The last two city managers have proposed placing a temporary sales tax before voters to overcome revenue and staffing shortfalls; scores of citizens have asked for that matter to be placed on the ballot.

Should you have some say about the safety and care of your loved ones? Councilmen Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega don’t think you have a right to vote on the matter. Thus, they appear not to care about the impact on public safety or the quality of life for the people they serve.

The people of Lompoc are not stupid; they realize it takes money to provide all the services they have become accustomed to. Let us vote!

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.