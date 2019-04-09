Ron Fink: Should Lompoc Citizens be Allowed to Vote? Three Councilmen Say No!

This is the first of a two-part commentary concerning the current and proposed cuts to public safety staffing and potential impacts to operations. Next week we will look at the Lompoc Fire Department, but this week it’s the police we’ll focus on.

Both Police and Fire departments must respond to calls-for-service promptly 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To do this, they require an adequate staff to address community needs.

Current proposals to balance the budget based on reduced revenue would only allow staffing equal to what it was 30 years ago when the city was much smaller.

Police patrol officers work a 12-hour shift; normally three patrol officers are supervised by either a corporal or sergeant on each shift. This number can be expanded to a total of six during peak periods.

Their work is somewhat different than the fire folks; while the firefighters wait to be called, the police officers are on patrol throughout the city.

There are currently 24 patrol officers assigned; each officer responds to some 1,700 calls for service each year. Assuming they work five days a week, that’s an average of six calls a shift and six reports a day that must be completed.

The work doesn’t stop when a patrol officer leaves an incident location. The officer must clearly document what occurred and what action was taken. It doesn’t matter if it’s a traffic ticket or a murder — accurate and factual reports are essential.

This can take several minutes to several hours depending on what occurred. Some investigations can take an officer off the streets for 12 or more hours. This means there are fewer officers to respond to in-progress calls for service.

Last week a shoplifting investigation at one location led to numerous other thefts by the suspect and the officer was off the streets for several hours documenting each seperate occurrence. As for the suspect, well this was a “non-violent” property crime, so he/she probably won’t serve much time in jail.

Once the report is complete, a supervisor must review it to assure the correct crime classification was identified and the report is written so the district attorney, and later a jury, can visualize what happened.

After that, the officer may have to appear in court for several hours and sometimes days when a case goes to trial.

Officer-initiated contacts have been reduced due to staff shortages from 12,752 in 2016 to just 8,301 last year.

These contacts are a fundamental part of any crime-reduction strategy. It also is a source of information for officers as citizens become more familiar with them on a one-to-one level and can provide useful information about neighborhood criminals.

Coincidentally, violent crime has increased during the same period partly because the gang and narcotics units have been disbanded, which resulted in fewer contacts.

Traffic fatalities have increased 400 percent since the traffic unit was also closed due to staff shortages.

As a former school teacher put it, “When I left the classroom, I knew that students would start to act up.” The same is true with policing: An active and visible patrol force is the “teacher in the classroom” and the presence of a patrol car or traffic officer often will prevent an accident or a crime.

Frequently, it takes several officers for long periods of time to bring a situation to a safe conclusion. For example, an injury traffic collision on North H Street or Central Avenue can require the entire on-duty patrol force to control traffic and investigate.

When violent crimes or murders occur and suspects are being sought, officers must be called back to duty to provide adequate staffing; this is becoming a more frequent occurrence.

For officers to respond and citizens to report in-progress crimes, a dispatcher is needed to interrogate the caller and send the appropriate resources. This is a difficult job and requires a special person to handle the stress. Often, there is only one dispatcher on duty to handle police, fire and off-hour utility calls.

Emergencies don’t wait until there are two dispatchers on duty and when only one is there, he/she needs several hands and ears to handle all the phone and radio traffic.

Recently, when a car crashed into a power pole, the dispatcher received 95 calls within a short period of time, had to dispatch police and fire units and call out the city electric crew to repair the pole.

Police officers and dispatchers rarely work the minimum number of hours each year because when officers are in court for extended hearings, or employees are out for vacation, injury or sick time, others must work overtime to cover their shifts.

In Lompoc,three council members are advocating reductions to Police Department staffing to “balance the budget.” Their demands will reduce staffing to levels that were adequate 30 years ago.

Of course, these council members are not qualified by training or experience to make these sorts of staffing decisions, but they were elected, and I guess that made then “instant experts.”

The last two city managers have proposed placing a temporary sales tax before voters to overcome revenue and staffing shortfalls; scores of citizens have asked for the issue to be placed on the ballot.

But Councilmen Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega have denied citizens a right to vote on the matter. Thus, they appear not to care about the impact on public safety or the quality of life for the people they serve.

The people of Lompoc are not stupid; they realize it takes money to provide all the services they have become accustom to. Let us vote!

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.