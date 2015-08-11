Ron Fink: Should the Republican Party Dump Donald Trump?

Advice

Donald Trump, a successful businessman and showman, has attracted a lot of attention in his run for the White House – but is he the best representative for the Grand Old Party?

Trump runs a billion-dollar empire that he manages by the sheer force of his presence. He is a dominate figure who commands his business in an effective manner.

He is also a showman, the ultimate salesman, who uses his talent to feed his enormous ego.

Throughout his public life, he has used his voice and position to express controversial, often incendiary opinions about many subjects. Recently he oversimplified a serious problem by branding a whole class of people as criminals.

He said that illegal aliens were raping, assaulting and killing American citizens, implying that every illegal alien entering the United States was hell bent on wreaking havoc wherever they went.

This of course is not true; the vast majority of illegal aliens come here to work and/or escape untenable conditions in their home country and live peacefully among the legal population.

But there have been many thousand murders committed by illegal aliens and tens of thousands of rapes, assaults and maimings, along with a huge illegal drug trade in the last several years.

Recently an illegal alien who had been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department — even though the immigration officials wanted him held — was accused of committing a vicious rape and murder in Santa Maria.

Many of these illegal alien criminals have been convicted of more than one serious felony, and a very large number have been deported more than once – these particular crimes would not have occurred if these folks weren’t here.

So, there is a serious problem that must be addressed, but not all illegal aliens are criminals.

In addition, Trump’s frequent verbal assaults on women are insulting, unnecessary and qualify him as the most boorish candidate in modern history. This by itself is a strong justification for the GOP to dump him.

But Trump is at the top of his political game right now, and leads handily in all the polls of potential republican contenders – he has literally sucked the wind out of the other contender’s sails as he brashly jets from city to city making one controversial statement after the other.

The press loves it! The media headlines his every move, making each statement an indictment against the GOP. And with the public hooked on reality television, they readily await the next over-the-top outburst as they count the casualties as if it were a NASCAR race.

He has caused anxiety within the GOP as many of his statements are contrary to their core beliefs. In order to be selected as the candidate to represent the GOP, he has to garner the votes of a majority of the delegates at the convention.

Convention delegates are usually very dedicated to their party, whether they are Republican or Democrat, and any candidate who doesn’t represent the party philosophy may not get enough delegates to make the cut.

Since there will likely be three or four names in contention, Trump could get eliminated from contention at the convention.

During the recent Fox News debate, he made it clear that, if the GOP doesn’t “treat him right,” he may try for a third party run at the job.

This would sabotage the GOP chances and guarantee that the Democrat would be elected.

Do you remember Ross Perot, another businessman, who snatched 20 million Republican and independent votes, and as a result we got Bill Clinton for eight years.

Another solid reason to dump him early is that Trump has vilified all of the people that the GOP has been working hard to improve relations with. What message does it send to stand by this character any longer?

Given his sustained assault on career politicians, could he govern the country?

Running the government from the Oval Office isn’t the same as running a private business enterprise. The government has three equal branches, and in order to lead, a president has to be able to work with Congress in order to get his agenda implemented.

There are a lot of moving parts to our government, and voters want to know what a candidate plans to do about our foreign policy, the economy, the failing transportation infrastructure, the shameful way our Veterans Administration treats men and women who served our country, and a host of other issues.

While Trump has made a big splash with his criticism of everything government does, he really hasn’t said much of any substance about what he intends to do about anything. In other words, he is exactly like the career politicians that he is so critical of — all talk and no real action plan.

Trump has chosen to vilify career politicians, news commentators and anyone else who disagrees with him. The masses love it, but he has alienated the very people he would have to work with if elected.

His usual response to people who object to his line of thinking is to call them losers.

If Donald Trump is chosen to represent the GOP, the party will suffer irreparable harm.

It’s time to dump Trump.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.