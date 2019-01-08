Pixel Tracker

Ron Fink: Some Local Governments Were Shut Down, Too

By Ron Fink | January 8, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

Did you notice some local governments, including Lompoc, were shut down for the last couple of weeks to save money?

Employees were told they could take unused vacation or simply not be paid for the days off. Either waym according to city financial gurus, the city would save either short-term or long-term dollars by furloughing several “non-essential” folks.

But not everyone was off-duty. Police, firefighters, water-plant operators, waste water-plant operators, refuse collectors, public transportation and utility billing clerks were working. Still, scores of employees and the general public were impacted by the shutdown.

What did this mean to people in Lompoc?

Well, if your city wi-fi connection failed, or if you wanted to establish a new one, you couldn’t because no one was there to help. If you wanted a building permit, you couldn’t get one. If you had building plans in plan check, you had to wait until the folks who do those things come back to work.

Some recreation employees worked, others did not, and their venues were closed.

What about all those reports that are required to demonstrate how local governments spend grant funds, or interfaces with outside agencies that weren’t closed and needed information to process grant funding — well, they would just have to wait, too.

Even though many of these jobs aren’t considered essential, they are important if you want the services the employee provides. Citizens have become accustomed to receiving what many would consider frivolous or personal services like recreational programs at either a reduced cost or for free.

This all ties in to the upcoming Lompoc city budget discussions. At least one councilman, who feels he is a municipal budget expert, has convinced two of his fellow councilmen that many of the employees and services discussed above aren’t needed or are overstaffed.

He thinks it will be simple to reduce the two-year budget by $5 million without impacting the public.

He and his co-conspirators also think members of the public are too stupid to decide whether they want to pay for existing services via a temporary tax increase and denied them the opportunity to vote on the issue.

Now, applicants for an empty council seat in Lompoc are being asked to “Explain in detail your experience in analyzing a budget (size, frequency, your role, etc).”

How anyone coming from the private business sector could demonstrate any level of credible experience in analyzing a municipal budget is questionable.

It’s important to note that none of the current council members or the mayor had to answer this question during their campaigns, and the current budget problem wasn’t even discussed. Now, the four sitting members suddenly feel it is an important issue in the selection process.

The two Lompoc city budgets, one for the General Fund and the other for the Enterprise Fund (utilities), are very complicated. There are scores of revenue sources for each budget and numerous strings attached for how money can be spent.

Add to that the complexities associated with lengthy waits for revenue due the city and you can easily see how a city budget differs from a private enterprise.

Next, there are numerous laws and unfunded mandates funneled in from state and federal governments.

The biggest issue is that the amount of the city’s contribution to the public employees retirement system is unpredictable. One thing is certain, this amount has consistently increased due to poor management by the trustees in Sacramento.

The holiday “government shutdown” was only for a few days, but cutting $5 million from an already stressed General Fund budget by a bunch of politicians who have no experience determining how many employees it takes to effectively run city government will result in a partial shutdown that is going to last for years.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

