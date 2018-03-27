Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Ron Fink: State Housing Crisis — Let Them Eat Cake

By Ron Fink | March 27, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

We all know that government moves slowly. In the case of one project in the country club area north of Lompoc, it has almost come to a complete stop.

On March 13, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing concerning an application filed three years earlier by Oak Hills Estate LLC to rezone from Residential Ranchette, 1 unit per 10 acres, to Design Residential, 1.8 units per acre.

The developer wasn’t providing any project details at this time, but instead will seek guidance for the future development of project site residences by creating Oak Hills Estates Design Guidelines, which would be approved by yet another set of hearings.

These likely would be “high end” custom homes unlike the higher-density tract-style homes built in other areas of the county and in many cities, including Lompoc.

The county Planning Commission held a hearing on the same project in December 2017, more than two years after the original application was filed. It recommended that the Board of Supervisors approve the developer's request so the project could move forward. But that wasn’t what happened.

There are a couple of issues to unpack here. Why does it take so long for a project to get to the point where public hearings can be convened to evaluate the developer’s request, and what about the state "housing crisis"?

When developers come to Lompoc, they often compliment its planning staff for the expeditious movement of their project through the system. Also in Lompoc, the city doesn’t design a project, the developer does.

Shortcuts aren’t taken in Lompoc. It’s just that everyone realizes that developers have a substantial investment in these properties and that they deserve timely consideration of their projects.

Lengthy, almost endless staff reviews of projects and hearings continued several times as politicians tinker with the specifics of a project are legendary in the county. Some developers can spend more than a decade just trying to get permission to submit project designs. Of course, all of this delay costs both the developer and any prospective buyers tens of thousands of dollars a year in extra cost.

The second issue is, why is the Board of Supervisors even considering a very low-density project when the state of California has declared a housing crisis? Not only that, but in their action to continue the hearing until changes could be made, some supervisors wanted to reduce the project size from 29 homes to 20.

It seems like some board members are living in a dream world — much like Marie Antoinette, who in 1789 declared “let them eat cake” when being told that her French subjects had no bread. Not having enough living space for all those “Dreamers” and all of those from other countries seeking sanctuary doesn’t seem to concern the board.

But it isn’t just these folks who need housing. Hardworking citizens earning a living wage need houses, too. The area where this project is located has very large parcels. Only the most affluent in the Lompoc Valley can afford to live there. I guess preserving this habitat for the rich and nearly famous outweighs the need for affordable housing.

Meanwhile, in Lompoc, we are told that more tightly packed, multifamily residential units are needed. For the past several years, the only new housing projects that have been built are by nonprofit corporations, and their properties have been taken off the tax rolls. Even though one such project was denied by the City Council, the state intervened and the project was built anyway.

We are being overtaken by these mandates. The city's General Fund and the school district are suffering a loss of revenue, but the need for services increases as each nonprofit project is built.

Apparently, the county is immune from any of these mandates from the state. Another mandate is that 10 percent of any project consisting of more than 10 units must be set aside for low- and moderate-income units. Apparently, this project has none.

With the loss of millions of dollars in tax revenue because of the devastation in once trendy Montecito, you would think that the Board of Supervisors would be more open to development to avoid the inevitable strain on their budget. But apparently, just like their position on oil production, the board would rather strive for a utopia that can never be rather than focus on reality.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 