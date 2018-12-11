Ron Fink: The Homeless Mess in Lompoc

After years of benign neglect and failure to act on numerous citizen complaints, the Lompoc City Council decided to use water fund reserves to clean up the riverbed.

Initially, city staff estimated the cost at $532,000; now they are asking for another $24,000 to finish initial cleanup, and then another $303,000 annually to keep vagrants out.

The staff report isn’t too reassuring that the city will ever receive any reimbursement for cleanup activities from either county, state or federal resources. This is a sensitive problem when dealing with environmental hazards created by a failure to act aggressively to cause the illegal activity to cease.

Besides, if they asked for help from the government, it might be that they would visit to see for themselves and then fine the city for allowing their property to remain contaminated for so many years. Or, all the feds/state must do is review the staff reports to gather the needed information.

As of Nov. 26, the contractor estimated, to the best of their ability that they collected 350 tons, or 700,000 pounds of debris, and there is possibly an additional 233 tons remaining to be collected.



That much debris doesn’t accumulate overnight by using stolen shopping carts and homemade “trailers” on the backs of bicycles to move the material from its original location to the campsites.

It was also noted that there were several solar panels used to power the camps, and several thousand pounds of hazardous waste, including biohazards associated with drug use. Where they got this stuff is questionable; did they buy it, or did they steal it?

But the cleanup may have produced some unintended consequences.

When crews discovered several buried car bodies along the riverbank, they dutifully removed them. Several decades ago, these metal hulks were routinely used as a quick, efficient means of riverbank stabilization to prevent flooding of farm land and bank erosion.

A long overdue riverbank stabilization project seems to be stalled somewhere in the cubicles down at City Hall, so we’ll have to see how all this works out if we ever get enough rain to get the river flowing again.

The city previously noted there were several cave dwellings dug into the river bank. Once again, these caves weren’t dug overnight using hand tools. These weren’t just holes in the ground; they were shored up to prevent cave-ins and outfitted for comfort.

Part of this effort was to clear out some underbrush, so the police could access camp locations to stop vagrants from reestablishing themselves. They were also used to allow heavy equipment to move into the area to remove trash.

The result was a series of supersized “homeless highways” into the brush.

Frequent walkers on the riverbend walking/biking path often notice the former residents are returning gradually to test the system and see if they can resettle into their former digs. Once again, we must wait and see if the city can keep people out.

Last Sunday, Dec. 2, the sheriff responded to a report of “shots fired” in the riverbed. They found a car with bullet holes, blood and casings near a two-story structure that had been moved upstream from its former location in city territory — so, the problem isn’t going away, it just moved a few yards.

Meanwhile, the county is dragging its collective feet while they try to figure out what to do with all these homeless people.

This is a blight that has impacted the unincorporated areas around every city in the county, and they are no closer to a solution now than they were when they started discussing this issue several years ago.

To date, no one has been prosecuted for creating the mess even though scores of “campers” have been identified and evicted from the makeshift camps.

If the city or county had identified this problem on private property, you can bet punitive action would have been initiated to recover any costs for cleanup.

