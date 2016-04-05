Ron Fink: The Lompoc City Council’s Trouble With Transparency

There has been a lot of chatter around town and on social media lately about alleged Ralph M. Brown Act violations during the “closed meetings” that occur at almost every Lompoc City Council meeting. Some think that there is something fishy going on and want to know the details.

Prior to the Brown Act being passed in 1953 a lot of public business was conducted in secret in cities large and small. Elected officials were bought, sold and traded like baseball cards.

Deals were fast and furious and usually made during conversations at high-end watering holes where people wanting political favors, developers and entrepreneurs plied their prey with drink and food.

The politicians were frequently rewarded with either cash or favors or both and the deal was sealed. Then came the public meeting where the words flowed and the public was led to believe that everything was out in the open.

Then folks wised up and along came the Ralph M. Brown Act, which aimed to fix this sort of thing.

The Sacramento Bee was quoted in 1952 as commenting that “A law to prohibit secret meetings of official bodies, save under the most exceptional circumstances, should not be necessary. Public officers above all other persons should be imbued with the truth that their business is the public’s business and they should be the last to tolerate any attempt to keep the people from being fully informed as to what is going on in official agencies. Unfortunately, however, that is not always the case. Instances are many in which officials have contrived, deliberately and shamefully, to operate in a vacuum of secrecy.”

But the Brown Act still allows some business to be conducted out of public view, and that’s where folks get confused. A “closed session” is just that — closed to public view.

The participants, usually the council members, their legal advisors and the city manager discuss issues, no notes or minutes are taken and they are forbidden to talk about it outside of the room. Only cryptic mention is made of their actions on the council agenda.

Closed sessions are allowed for some very specific purposes. Discussion of personnel matters, security of public buildings and services, pending litigation, labor negotiations and real property negotiations are allowable by the Brown Act.

To put some teeth into the act there are remedies for folks who think that a violation may have occurred. Individuals or the district attorney may file civil lawsuits for injunctive, mandatory or declaratory relief, or to void action taken in violation of the Act. One was recently filed concerning the termination of the Space Center deal.

The district attorney may seek misdemeanor penalties against a member of a body who attends a meeting where action is taken in violation of the act, and where the member intended to deprive the public of information that the member knew or has reason to know the public was entitled to receive.

Past actions in Lompoc have been subject to scrutiny by the district attorney. One was when former mayor John Linn spoke in favor of a private recreational facility outside the city limits and owned and operated by friend and confidant and current council member Jim Mosby during a county Board of Supervisors hearing on an appeal of a planning commission decision to deny the project.

Two other council members were present at the meeting and Linn implied that the City of Lompoc had agreed to support the project even though there had never been a council meeting discussion concerning this issue, thus some community members concluded that there must have been a secret meeting, which would have violated the Brown Act.

A complaint was filed with the District Attorney.

The city attorney’s response to the DA’s straightforward questions is known in the boxing world as “rope-a-dope”. For example, instead of directly answering the question “what was the process for determining the City Council’s position on the project,” his response was to explain how the council handles actions taken during closed sessions and that all actions were reported to the public as required by law.

To me this is evasive, but maybe that’s how attorneys talk to one another, and in this case I guess the DA accepted it because no further action was taken. If one of our children answered the question “did you clean up your room” by saying that “I have a room and I was in there today,” you probably wouldn’t accept that answer, but you’re not a lawyer.

Elected leaders and their appointees should take every effort to avoid giving the appearance of any tangible or implied violation of the Brown Act. To do so fosters an air of distrust among their constituents. Former mayor Linn frequently created an air of distrust as he “made deals” outside the confines of council meetings.

An open and transparent government is not only required by law but is also essential to preserve trust in how the public’s business is handled. I have been observing Lompoc politics for the last 25 years, and this is the most transparent council I have witnessed.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.