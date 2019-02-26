Ron Fink: This Time Big Oil Isn’t to Blame for Oily Birds

The Get Oil Out! folks and other environmental activists are constantly complaining about the impact that oil exploration has on local beaches; but rarely, well almost never, do you hear them complaining about nature.

Their naïve goal is to try to transform our society into an oil-free environment while forgetting that oil naturally exists, and they can't stop it from reaching the surface of the Earth. The history of the Santa Barbara area demonstrates that the Chumash used the tar from the beaches to caulk their canoes and weather-proof their houses.

Early oil explorers used the visible seeps along the shoreline cliffs to determine where to start their oil projects.

Local media reports recently revealed that 67 oil-soaked Western grebes were found on beaches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, from Port Santa Barbara to the Refugio area to Jalama Beach and Vandenberg Air Force Base. That isn’t a lot of soiled birds, but to put this in context, neither have any of the other incidents caused that much long-term damage either.

It seems that every year several birds show up with oil on them; this causes problems since they can’t forage for food like they normally do. The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network and other organizations like it in counties along the seashore help clean the birds and then release them back onto the beaches.

But, has there been any long-term damage caused by the spills? No. Nature has a way of cleaning itself up and resolving man-made mishaps as well. Once cleanup crews have finished their task, it is sunlight and wave action that complete the job.

This time, though, it wasn’t Big Oil that caused the problem. They are blaming it on the weather. Storms, they say, moved some of the 4,895 gallons of crude oil that naturally seeps up from the ocean floor to the shore, and thus the birds became soiled.

When I was a young boy growing up in the Los Angeles area, we often visited the beaches. When we came home, my dad always had to using solvent to clean the tar off our feet, and my mom always had to work extra hard to get the tar stains out of our towels. So, oil on beaches isn’t a new phenomenon.

Even today, some 60 years later, tar blobs remain on all the beaches of Southern California, even in Santa Barbara.

The GOO! folks need to stop trying; they’ll never rid the planet of oil no matter how much noise they make. All our daily lives depend on oil. As for the birds, their numbers won’t be diminished that much, and I am sure that nature will replace their numbers as time goes on.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.