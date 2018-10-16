Ron Fink: Two Measures, One Subject; How Do We Decide?

Our ballot has two proposals to form countywide redistricting commissions; one was proposed by the Board of Supervisors, the other by a citizens group. Both would accomplish the same purpose, but in different ways.

Measure G2018 was proposed by 1st Dist. Supervisor Das Williams and approved for placement on the ballot by a majority of supervisors. Unlike the Measure G group, Williams used staff time to prepare this lengthy proposal.

This proposal would select five people, one from each council district, from a list of not more that nine qualified applicants in each district.

Once this process is completed, the five selected people would then select six additional members (must have a four-vote majority to be selected) based on several factors, some of which are “racial, ethnic, geographic, age and gender diversity.”

Thus, 11 people would make up this commission; their task would be to determine new electoral boundaries for the five districts, which considering recent court cases would include racial and ethnic diversity rather than geographic area as the defining factor.

Measure H2018 was proposed by a citizens group which had to pay a substantial sum just to get their measure on the ballot.

First, they had to gather signatures, then submit them for a review by the registrar of voters. They spent several weeks raising funds and then gathering the required number of signatures.

This proposal specifies that five commissioners and five alternates would be appointed, one each for each supervisorial district.

The redistricting commission proposal, either G or H selected by a majority vote, will provide new district maps no later than one year following the next national census in 2020. Their decision is final.

That is a summary of what each proposal includes, but how did the supervisors deal with choosing which deal to support?

The Measure H group composed of citizens like you and me were forced to wait while supervisors considered Williams’ proposal. The discussion took quite a while to complete, then they had a much shorter discussion of Measure G.

Unlike the Measure G discussion, where supervisors had an unlimited time to discuss a proposal by a fellow supervisor, the citizens group only had a limited time to present its proposal.

Not only that, but these folks had to wait a long time just to make their pitch.

So, of the two measures, which should we chose?

Over the years, I have been involved with numerous committees and commissions. My experience is, the more people you have trying to make the decision, the longer it takes to come to a consensus.

The other point is that the more complicated the charter is for a group, the more prone they are to making mistakes.

Williams‘ Measure G proposal is 12 pages long and full of legal loopholes, twists and turns that complicate the issue. The citizen proposal, Measure H, is straight forward and much easier to understand.

Measure G has a commission of 11 members, while Measure H has only five, plus alternates.

To further complicate matters, the ethnic makeup of the new districts could dominate the choices made by the commission.

Considering the large Hispanic population in the North County, it’s conceivable the new districts would further divide the more populated North County by blending ethnic groups to achieve some sort of balance and potentially bolster South County dominance of county politics.

No matter which measure you chose, redistricting will occur because the population has both grown and shifted geographic locations in the last 10 years.

Even if only three people vote on these measures, one will win by a simple majority.

My gut feeling is that Measure H is a workable solution while Measure G is simply a quagmire of bureaucratic confusion.

I am voting yes on Measure H.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.