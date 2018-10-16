Tuesday, October 16 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Ron Fink: Two Measures, One Subject; How Do We Decide?

By Ron Fink | October 16, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Our ballot has two proposals to form countywide redistricting commissions; one was proposed by the Board of Supervisors, the other by a citizens group. Both would accomplish the same purpose, but in different ways.

Measure G2018 was proposed by 1st Dist. Supervisor Das Williams and approved for placement on the ballot by a majority of supervisors. Unlike the Measure G group, Williams used staff time to prepare this lengthy proposal.

This proposal would select five people, one from each council district, from a list of not more that nine qualified applicants in each district.

Once this process is completed, the five selected people would then select six additional members (must have a four-vote majority to be selected) based on several factors, some of which are “racial, ethnic, geographic, age and gender diversity.”

Thus, 11 people would make up this commission; their task would be to determine new electoral boundaries for the five districts, which considering recent court cases would include racial and ethnic diversity rather than geographic area as the defining factor.

Measure H2018 was proposed by a citizens group which had to pay a substantial sum just to get their measure on the ballot.

First, they had to gather signatures, then submit them for a review by the registrar of voters. They spent several weeks raising funds and then gathering the required number of signatures.

This proposal specifies that five commissioners and five alternates would be appointed, one each for each supervisorial district.

The redistricting commission proposal, either G or H selected by a majority vote, will provide new district maps no later than one year following the next national census in 2020. Their decision is final.

That is a summary of what each proposal includes, but how did the supervisors deal with choosing which deal to support? 

The Measure H group composed of citizens like you and me were forced to wait while supervisors considered Williams’ proposal. The discussion took quite a while to complete, then they had a much shorter discussion of Measure G.

Unlike the Measure G discussion, where supervisors had an unlimited time to discuss a proposal by a fellow supervisor, the citizens group only had a limited time to present its proposal.

Not only that, but these folks had to wait a long time just to make their pitch.

So, of the two measures, which should we chose?

Over the years, I have been involved with numerous committees and commissions. My experience is, the more people you have trying to make the decision, the longer it takes to come to a consensus.

The other point is that the more complicated the charter is for a group, the more prone they are to making mistakes.

Williams‘ Measure G proposal is 12 pages long and full of legal loopholes, twists and turns that complicate the issue. The citizen proposal, Measure H, is straight forward and much easier to understand.

Measure G has a commission of 11 members, while Measure H has only five, plus alternates.

To further complicate matters, the ethnic makeup of the new districts could dominate the choices made by the commission.

Considering the large Hispanic population in the North County, it’s conceivable the new districts would further divide the more populated North County by blending ethnic groups to achieve some sort of balance and potentially bolster South County dominance of county politics.

No matter which measure you chose, redistricting will occur because the population has both grown and shifted geographic locations in the last 10 years.

Even if only three people vote on these measures, one will win by a simple majority.

My gut feeling is that Measure H is a workable solution while Measure G is simply a quagmire of bureaucratic confusion.

I am voting yes on Measure H.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 