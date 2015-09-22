Ron Fink: Under Scrutiny of Media Spotlight, Planned Parenthood Not What It Appears to Be

Advice

A “Heated Debate on Planned Parenthood Unfolds Before Santa Barbara Supervisors Approve Resolution,” reported Noozhawk Sept. 17, 2015. Coincidentally the Santa Barbara City Council was considering a very similar resolution a few miles away.

Both resolutions were initially drafted by Planned Parenthood and were changed very little by either the Board of Supervisors or the City Council.

The abortion policies of Planned Parenthood have been in sharp focus lately after several horrifying videos of the abortionists marketing baby body parts as if they were a commodity have been shown on national media outlets.

They also had the unconscionable policy of trying to keep some aborted fetuses alive long enough to harvest specific organs — if they were alive when taken from the woman it seems to me that this would be murder, but I am not a lawyer.

I am glad to see that many citizens and some of our elected leaders had the courage to speak out against this organization; the public could have saved their energy because the decision had already been made before the issue was brought to the Board of Supervisors or the City Council.

Liberals had their marching orders and nothing would deter them from their misguided mission.

I know that liberals don’t like to face facts and that a woman’s health, and specifically the right of women to abort their unborn babies, is hallowed ground, but maybe they ought to consider the reality of what the policies they are supporting.

Planned Parenthood was founded by Margret Sanger, and according to a May 5 report in the Washington Times, “Sanger shaped the eugenics movement in America and beyond in the 1930s and 1940s. Her views and those of her peers in the movement contributed to compulsory sterilization laws in 30 U.S. states that resulted in more than 60,000 sterilizations of vulnerable people, including people she considered ‘feeble-minded,’ ‘idiots’ and ‘morons.’”



The Times also reported that Sanger spoke to the women’s rallies of the KKK and that she “generated enthusiasm among some of America's leading racists.”

In 1939 she wrote, “we do not want word to get out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

Jason Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute wrote recently in the Wall Street Journal: “The political left obsesses over racial disparities in bank loans or college admissions or police shootings, but ‘largely missing from the debate,’ wrote Zoe Dutton in The Atlantic magazine last year, ‘is discussion of abortion’s racial disparity.’”



Riley continues: “In New York City, home to the largest black population of any U.S. urban area, more black babies are aborted than born. New York’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported in 2014 that black babies constitute 42 percent of all abortions in a city where blacks are 25 percent of the population. In Georgia, where whites outnumber blacks 2 to 1, more than 53 perecent of abortions involve black babies, and black women terminate their pregnancies at nearly 2.5 times the rate that white women do.”

His analysis is supported by the U.S. Census Bureau, whose statistics indicate that in 1990 black women were aborting their babies at 3 times the rate of white women, however, in 2007 (the last year that these statistics were available) black women were aborting their babies at 3.5 times the rate of whites.



Dr. Ben Carson, a retired pediatric neurosurgeon and candidate for president, recently said with some authority, “one of the ways the Democratic Party espouses racism today is with its support of Planned Parenthood founded by known eugenicist Margret Sanger. One of the reasons you find most of their clinics in black neighborhoods is to control the black population.”

Eugenics is a science that deals with the improvement (as by control of human mating) of hereditary qualities of a race or breed.



Both of these esteemed gentlemen, who happen to be very learned black men, should know what they are talking about. This isn’t the idle chatter of political hacks, media commentators or opportunists.

Riley is a well-respected writer, and the contributions of Carson to the saving of all babies' lives are legendary.

Don’t get me wrong, abortion is appropriate when the life of the mother is at risk and in cases of incest or rape, but I don’t think it is appropriate as a method of birth or population control.

Now, I don’t know if the liberal politicians who support this organization are aware of it's history, past and present, but if they do, just what exactly is their rational for supporting an organization that is disproportionately focused on one ethnic group?

If these were conservative voices speaking out to support Planned Parenthood, you can bet there would be boisterous demonstrations all over the land, but because it is strongly supported by the liberal establishment, all you hear is a loud cry to allow women to choose to snuff out the infants they are carrying.

Folks, Planned Parenthood is not what it appears to be.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.