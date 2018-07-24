Ron Fink: Vandenberg Botches Fatal Crash Investigation, Leaving Family Further Victimized

It appears that a botched investigation by Vandenberg police officials may allow a man who killed a husband and his wife to go unpunished for his negligence. The man allegedly was high on drugs and drunk when he crashed his car at a high speed into the family’s van on Santa Lucia Road, which is a public highway running through a corner of the base.

Noozhawk reported: “The federal case against a former airman charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing a crash that killed a Lompoc couple has been dismissed over jurisdictional issues. ... At the time of the crash, Vandenberg Air Force Base claimed the military had jurisdiction on the road and insisted on conducting the investigation, although California Highway Patrol officers had responded to the scene. Vandenberg officials remained mum about (the airman’s) involvement in the crash.”

Concerning the victims, “The Betancourts were pronounced dead at the scene. Their son suffered ‘significant injuries,’ including internal bleeding that required surgery and kept him in the hospital for six days.”

Trying to stifle information about matters on the base harkens back to a time when military commanders felt that the public didn’t have a right to know about issues like this, even when it involved the death of local townspeople. I thought that those says had passed, but I guess I was wrong.

Not only did they refuse to provide information concerning the crash, they wouldn’t even acknowledge that the offending driver was a member of the military or that he had been assigned to the base police squadron. Later, we found out that he had been recently discharged “for using marijuana.”

This isn’t the first time off-duty base police have been involved in serious alcohol- or drug-related incidents and probably won’t be the last unless base leadership can get the matter under control.

Apparently, the base police dropped the ball, and as Noozhawk reports: “Last week, without explanation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office submitted a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, leaving an opening to refile the charges. It's not clear if the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office can or will try to prosecute the case, especially amid questions about the Air Force's handling of evidence.”

Handing of evidence during investigations is a basic, but critical function of law enforcement; even the newest rookie is taught early on that it is very important to properly collect, preserve and document every piece of physical evidence you feel supports an investigation. If it is mishandled, lost or can’t be accounted for at every step of the process, defense attorneys will request that it not be considered, and the prosecutor is left with “no case.”

This incident occurred outside the fenced area of the base on a well-traveled public road. While I agree that the military should handle these sorts of occurrences “inside the fence,” I also believe that they should leave matters like this to civilian authorities on areas that are open to the public.

The family of the victims received an out-of-court cash settlement, but who knows if the suspect in this case will ever pay it or how much they had to give to their attorneys. Now, apparently because of the way the investigation was handled, they won’t have the satisfaction of knowing that the man who killed their family will be punished.

Base leadership should reflect carefully on this incident and the conduct of their airmen; in a unit that is supposed to enforce the law, it seems unacceptable to allow the continued abuse of the laws they are supposed to enforce. Simply telling these young airmen that they aren’t supposed to engage in alcohol use to an excess or use drugs doesn’t seem to work; harsher means may be necessary.

As for the “Air Force's handling of evidence,” remedial training and/or disciplinary action may be necessary for each of the investigators and government lawyers that were involved in this case.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association.