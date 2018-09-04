Ron Fink: Watch Your Wallet; An Election is Near

On Nov. 6, you stand to lose a substantial amount from your wallet; it doesn’t matter if you own property or just rent it.

Do you really think politicians, special districts and bureaucrats will manage the money you give them responsibly, or even use it for what you think your voting for?

There are four statewide and three local school district ballot measures to consider.

» One is known as the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2018, It wants you to authorize $4 billion for “existing housing programs, as well as infill housing matching grant programs."

Only 25 percent of those funds would be for veterans; the rest is for housing subsidies.

» Another is the No Place Like Home Act. Funding of $2 billion is to be derived from the so-called 1-percent “millionaires’ tax.” That is, anyone earning more than $1 million a year would have to pay an additional 1 percent tax on gross income to support this program.

I guess success is regressive in a socialist state where the goal is to transfer wealth away from hard-working people.

» The third is the Water Supply and Water Quality Act of 2018, a potpourri of programs, only a few of which will provide water.

It provides $750 million for safe drinking water; $300 million for water conservation; $200 million for flood management and improved water supply; $60 million to measure water; $400 million to “capture and use urban dry weather runoff and stormwater runoff” (AKA dams); two billion three hundred fifty-five million dollars to “protect, restore and improve the health of watershed lands.”

That’s nearly $1.7 billion so far, but now the environmentalists’ and special interests must get paid.



$100 million to improve the quality of public and private rangelands, wild lands, meadows, wetlands, riparian areas; $40 million to fund California Conservation Corps work projects; $400 million to restore Central Valley fisheries; $675 million to advance sustainable groundwater management; $300 million to improve conditions for fish and wildlife in streams, rivers, wildlife refuges, wetland habitat areas and estuaries; $10 million for the city of Sacramento.



There’s more; $250 million for the Bay Area Regional Reliability Partnership; $750 million for the Friant Water Authority; and last, $243 million for Oroville Dam flood safety.

That’s eight billion, eight hundred seventy-seven million dollars plus interest for an environmentalist’s dream project in the name of improving water quality.

Keep in mind, a large portion of the watershed in Santa Barbara County is on federal lands and this measure does nothing to improve that resource.

Next is the Children's Hospital Bond Act of 2018 to improve the health and welfare of California's critically ill children, by providing a stable and ready source of funds for capital improvement projects for children's hospitals.

That sounds like a reasonable idea, but only five hospitals would benefit.



$1.5 billion would be needed for the University of California, Davis Children's Hospital; Mattel Children's Hospital at University of California, Los Angeles; University Children's Hospital at University of California, Irvine; University of California, San Francisco Children's Hospital; and the University of California, San Diego Children's Hospital.

If that’s not enough for you, there are three school district bond measures on North County ballots, too.

» Allan Hancock College measure Y2018 asks for $75 million to “complete projects as needed.” It will require property owners to pay a penny on each $100 for a $200,000 properties value, that’s $20 a year added to the tax bill.

» Buellton measure A2018 asks for a $99 levy per parcel; not to finance facility maintenance or new construction, but to hire more teachers to improve academic programs the state won’t fund.

So, assuming people in Buellton voted for both measures, your property tax would increase by $129 a year.

» Lompoc measure E2018 is a $79 million bond to “complete projects as needed” to repair school facilities.

This bond measure will cause property owners to pay $0.06 per $100 assessed value ($120 per year for $200,000 assessed valuation) for the next 30 years and is the highest assessment of any school district in the county.

Assuming Lompoc voters approved both measures, they would see a $140-a-year increase in their property taxes. Measures E2018 and Y2018 are essentially blank checks.

In addition, there are three cannabis tax measures and two sales tax measures on Carpentaria, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Solvang ballots.

If you trust politicians and bureaucrats to spend your money wisely, and they rarely do, then vote yes on all these measures; but, keep one thing in mind — next election they will be asking for more money even if these bond measures pass.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.