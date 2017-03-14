Ron Fink: What Are Budget Priorities of Lompoc Council Members?

The city of Lompoc, like other local agencies, is in the process of developing an operating budget for the next two years. The Lompoc budget has two general components; the General Fund and the Enterprise Funds.

The GF contains the monies used for public safety, roadway maintenance, parks and recreation; it is discretionary, meaning the council can spend it on almost anything.

The EF is used for a specific service (water, solid waste, electric, etc.), and it can only be used for the direct cost of providing the service.

On Feb. 27, council members provided their priorities. The city manager urged them to stay focused and provide specific direction. Instead of saying “public safety is the No. 1 priority,” he wanted to know which specific areas of public safety were most important.

Council member Jim Mosby thought hiring a consultant to identify how to resolve the jobs/housing imbalance was essential to deciding how to improve revenue generation for service needs. But, if they are ever built, projects currently approved may help resolve this issue.

On paper, there are currently almost 1,000 homes and a 40-acre industrial park approved that could provide needed jobs and housing. How many more will help?

Aggressively recruiting job producing light manufacturing businesses to fill the planned industrial space could bring employees who will fill those houses. This approach would seem more effective than creating another study to put on the shelf.

Why the approved houses haven’t been built is probably a matter of economics. The council recently burdened pending projects with an additional levy for street maintenance that certainly impacts the price point, putting them out of reach for many buyers.

And, when builders look at the average income for Lompoc, they see that homes they build may not sell quickly. Some of the approved projects have been on the books for several years.

Council member Janell Osborne thought that making the city more “customer friendly” with flexible counter hours was a way to promote economic development.

For example, having evening or Saturday hours for commuters so they can process building permits or simply ask questions might help make the city more accessible.

This seems like a good idea; a trial period may be a way to see whether folks will use this new accessibility before funds are committed to staff the additional hours.

Osborne also asked that the staff produce a report that would allow council members to have visibility into how long it takes to move projects through the system.

In this way, they could address constituents' concerns quickly and perhaps identify areas for improvement. It’s also possible that no improvement would be needed, but the council simply does not have visibility into the process.

Mayor Bob Lingl pointed out that cities are required to provide public safety services for their residents. His priorities were for improving the infrastructure; e.g. adequate fire and police stations to house equipment and retaining staff.

Council member Dirk Starbuck thought that renovating Fire Station No. 1 and determining why firefighters/police are leaving should be a priority.

Retention of staff at both Fire and Police departments is reaching critical mass. For example, the Fire Department has hired, and lost the equivalent of its total staffing authorization over the last five years. That’s known as a high turnover rate.

The apathetic view of some elected officials could be the reason.

Lingl was also concerned about the philosophy of only looking at a two-year budget window for projects like fire and police stations. He thought that money should be set aside in each budget cycle as a priority for future construction of these projects.

Councils for the last few decades have always kicked this can down the road because they knew they didn’t have enough funds to build these facilities within the two-year budget cycle. And they have never developed a long-term funding plan to address GF infrastructure needs.

The condition of city parks has been a concern for many years; most need major renovations. Each year the council approves a Park District engineering report that lists many proposed improvements and their estimated costs.

Rebuilding park restrooms is a good example. Some have been closed to the public due to safety and health concerns for several years. For the last decade, both eager candidates and elected council members have discussed the urgent need to upgrade restroom facilities, but nothing has happened.

I wonder why some council priorities never seem to be completed? Maybe it’s because the council rarely follows up on the progress of their list.

In a demonstration of misplaced priorities, three council members, Mosby, Starbuck and Victor Vega, decided public safety should be the third priority, not the first as in years past.

So, considering the thought process that lead to the decision elected leaders made, it should be no surprise why there is a high turnover of public safety staff.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.