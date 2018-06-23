Ron Fink: What Will Stimulate Economic Growth in Lompoc?

When talking about economic development the subject of leadership always comes up. A clarification — the absence of leadership is really the topic.

The challenge is: What should be done and who can do it?

In Lompoc, economic growth has been a concern for decades. In the past several election campaigns, successful candidates have made commitments to improve the economy, but not much has happened in the intervening years.

Growing the economy in Lompoc is essential to generate much needed tax revenue for the ailing General Fund.

Shortly after she was elected several years ago, Council member Ann Ruhge suggested forming an economic task force, but this was met with a cool reception by her fellow (male) council members.

To her credit, she was on the right track; she persisted and the Vision 2020 economic development team was formed at the Chamber of Commerce.

On June 2, 2010, a local press report quoted Ruhge as saying the economic development efforts in Lompoc look like “a hapless slow-pitch softball team that manages a few bloopy singles but slams no homeruns. Sometimes it seems like we are flopping around, not focusing our energies.”

She was right on target then, and things haven’t changed. For example, the current budget document lists only 163 new business licenses being issued in 2010; but in 2016, 311 were issued — down from a high of 361.

But, are business licenses really a good measure? As time goes on, businesses open and close, and that is amply demonstrated by the empty commercial storefronts and offices all over town.

Sales tax revenue is a better gauge. In 2010, it was about $3.4 million and in 2016 it was $4.6 million. The largest contributor to the sales-tax base is from the sale of gasoline.

As you know, the price per gallon has increased and the daily commuter traffic to jobs on the South Coast creates a need for a lot of gasoline consumption.

For years, the city paid an economic development manager, but all we got was a glitzy magazine and no coherent economic development plan.

The city added an “economic development” element to the current General Plan to add emphasis and created an Economic Development Division, but there still haven't been any homeruns.

The top 20 industries in Santa Barbara County are taxpayer funded-government services. Vandenberg AFB is the largest overall employer in the Lompoc Valley, with several aerospace and infrastructure contractors providing payroll for our residents.

County, city, school district, university, community college, hospital district and other government functions also are in this grouping. But these employers pay no property or sales taxes.

The flower-seed industry, once the icon of the Lompoc Valley, has given way to truck farms and cut flowers.

Once a major employer, the diatomaceous mine south of town has had its staff reduced from 650 employees to far fewer today. Meanwhile, the minimum wage retail/service industry is now the dominant employer in town.

The vineyards in the Santa Rita Hills east of Lompoc are providing seasonal agricultural employment, and the winemaking operations in the city provide jobs and sales tax revenue. But this is not the result of any methodical plan for economic growth.

Canadians think economic growth is “the process by which local people build organizations and partnerships that interconnect profitable business with other interests and values — for example, skills and education, health, housing, and the environment.

"In Community Economic Development a lot more people get involved, describing how the community should change.”



The city of Paso Robles has a robust economic strategy “to stimulate investment in high-value added activities — high order, innovation-based, high productivity activities — often referred to as the knowledge economy.

"An economy based not so much on raw materials and cost containment, but on intellectual capital, technical knowhow, innovation, flexibility, and entrepreneurship.”

So, what would I do? The status quo needs to change; an emphasis from the Chamber of Commerce is paramount to long-term economic growth because without it the community may slowly wither and die.

In partnership with the chamber, our leaders need to implement the economic vision created by the Economic Development Commission, which extends beyond the horizon to ensure the city has a reliable tax income stream based on industry and technology rather than taxpayer-funded or service-industry employment.

The City Council and community business leaders need to stop flopping around and start focusing their energies to ensure any plan they create is contacting the ball, hitting doubles, triples and homeruns, and then follow up by making needed adjustments at regular intervals.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.