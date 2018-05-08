Ron Fink: Who Will Be Elected Sheriff?

Three qualified law-enforcement officers are competing for the top spot in the Sheriff’s Department; one of them could be elected in June unless there is a run-off.

The only qualification is the applicant must be registered to vote and be a certified peace officer; the certification can be obtained by attending a police academy at most community colleges. But, there are many other things to be considered.

Endorsements, management experience and records of achievement are critical.

Two current and six former statewide elected officials have endorsed Sheriff Bill Brown; 42 current and retired elected county sheriffs and scores of other law enforcement officers in this and other counties have, too. These include many current and former Santa Barbara County deputy sheriffs.

But, the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, that represents rank-and-file deputies, has not. Sixty percent of the members who voted endorsed a competitor, Brian Olmstead.

Olmstead is a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Department and was recently tasked to plan law-enforcement efforts to incorporate the cannabis industry in the unincorporated areas of the county.

But, keep in mind that while 60 percent sounds impressive, not all 463 members of the DSA voted.

Lt. Eddie Hsueh is the other candidate; he has few endorsements, and none are from the law enforcement community.

The primary concern of the DSA seemed to be that because the Sheriff’s Department is short 50-plus positions, deputies, who they represent, must work excessive overtime so there is an adequate law-enforcement presence in the county.

It takes officers and supervisors and a host of civilian employees to enforce the law and respond to complaints 24/7, and there just aren’t enough.

Brown has said, “The situation is not quite as dire as many opponents would have you believe. We have a high number of vacancies, but we typically have a lot of vacancies during this time of year because it’s when employees retire throughout the state.”

Besides, he said, of the 56 current vacancies, many are “professional civilian staff who do not respond to emergencies” and statewide, “everybody is having trouble with recruitment and retention.”

During each budget cycle for as long as I can remember, the elected sheriff has consistently requested that a North County jail was needed, and asked for sufficient funding to fully staff the department.

But, who’s fault is the staffing shortage? When the Board of Supervisors (BOS) gets done, both the sheriff and fire budgets are never fully funded, and the money for staffing is shuffled to other programs.

Brown's challengers criticized him for his statewide political activities, but it takes political savvy to achieve your budgetary goals.

Each time someone campaigns to unseat an elected sheriff, they campaign on staffing inadequacies and building a North County jail; each makes commitments to fix the problem.

I have been following these campaigns for the last 25-years, and no one has been able to budge the BOS except for Brown.

He was successful at acquiring funding for the North County jail complex, however this project won’t be finished until late this year and isn’t projected to be operational until early 2019.

But, while the number of lawbreakers is increasing each year and isn’t going down soon, funding the staff to operate the facility remains a concern.

With pension costs rising each budget cycle and General Fund dollars shrinking because of the anti-business positions the BOS has taken, it will be difficult to staff the jail and/or fund vacant positions.

Whether you chose Brown, Olmstead or Hsueh, keep in mind that previous sheriffs have come from lesser management positions within the department; the exception was Brown, who was the Lompoc City police chief prior to being elected sheriff.

What’s key here, though, is which one could elbow his way through the BOS crowd to get the funding needed to operate an effective law-enforcement function in the county. Only Bill Brown can say he has that experience.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.