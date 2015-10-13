Ron Fink: Why Do We Need to Import Employees?

Advice

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics there are nearly 8 million unemployed workers in the United States.

“Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for adult men (4.7 percent), adult women (4.6 percent), teenagers (16.3 percent), whites (4.4 percent), blacks (9.2 percent), Asians (3.6 percent) and Hispanics (6.4 percent)” has shown little change.

With this many workers available, you have to wonder why there is a desire to import workers to do jobs that qualified American workers should be doing. I think that there are lots of reasons, and here are just a few.

Some of the categories of jobs immigrants (both legal and illegal) are imported to do range from the low skill, redundant assembly line type of work that farm harvesters do to the highly technical world of computer programming, electronics manufacturing and engineering.

For generations our school systems from preschool to post graduate studies have been run by liberals who favor policies that “level the playing field” so that even the slowest learner doesn’t feel left out.

Classroom teachers haven’t been allowed to maintain good order and discipline in their classrooms and basically in many inner city schools the unruly kids run the place.

Failing or not moving kids along to the next higher grade is frowned upon, the number of school days has been reduced, lesson plans have been “dumbed down” and the competitive spirit has been crushed in many school districts.

When I was in the work force, I worked in an industry that required the use of specialized tools, and workers had to be able to follow written work instructions, read blueprints, operate milling machines, create electronic circuit boards and use sophisticated measuring tools.

Many young people applied for job openings, and one complaint that I heard frequently from managers and supervisors was that the folks that were applying for those jobs didn’t even have the basic skills necessary to pass the entry examination.

Our company had the best luck with prior military people who had learned how to work and follow instructions.

In short our school systems are not preparing the kind of workers that are needed in the work force.

Then there is the attitude of the workforce. I have heard many arguments that the compensation levels for work are unfair and that the owners of the companies are making too much money.

Our workers hear these opinions, expressed by politicians and activists who have never owned a company or produced anything but noise and believe that they should receive top dollar their first day on the job.

Farmers have tried to use the unemployed to harvest their crops, but the folks that showed up weren’t capable of operating the farm equipment and they frequently damaged the crop so that they couldn’t be sold. In other words, they weren’t employable.

Many view work as an inconvenience and show up unprepared for the work shift or they just decide that they don’t want to work that day and just don’t show up at all.

Of course they expect to still have their job when they do decide to come back and complain because their pay check is lower than expected.

Young engineers at the company I worked for had to be developed through internships. During these trial periods they were compensated for their work and some of them were offered full time employment, but most didn’t make it through the process even though many were in their senior year of engineering school — the reason in many cases was that they didn’t like the interruption work had on their social life!

Memo to all of you who think that work is an inconvenience: the average life expectancy in the United States is 78 plus years. That means you’ll have to figure out how to earn enough to feed, house and clothe yourself for 60 years after you graduate high school — it’s time to get serious about your life.

It seems that immigrant workers don’t have a lot of the baggage that American born workers do. Many come from poor countries that have strong work ethics.

In Germany workers approached their tasks in a methodical order; in Greece mechanic’s rewind a cars generator by hand at a corner garage, and in Thailand workers stand in line for hours and sometimes days to get a job that earns them a couple of dollars a day.

So, it’s easy to see why immigrant workers are so happy to come here and work.

Lastly there is a sense of entitlement that is counterproductive. In America if you don’t work the government will make sure you are fed, have medical care and in many cases provide you with a place to live.

Often we hear news reports about folks who won’t take a job because the benefits of not working are greater than what they could earn working.

So, do we need to import workers? I guess as long as the education system can’t produce an employable workforce and people aren’t willing to make the sacrifices that my generation made to feed our families, then we will have to import workers who will.

— Ron Fink