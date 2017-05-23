Ron Fink: Why Is Lompoc Inspecting Rental Properties?

There's been a lot of discussion lately concerning government (city and county) inspections of rental housing units.

In nearby Guadalupe, one attorney claims the inspection program may be unconstitutional, and others are demanding the government cease warrantless searches.

But, are these searches or just fire, building and life safety inspections that are required by state and federal law?

In Lompoc, during a January City Council meeting following a Fire Department presentation, Council Member Jim Mosby “asked staff to discuss how this program is executed.”

During the recent May meeting, the issue was again discussed and this time the council was asked to “discuss the subject and provide staff input as to what, if any, next steps should be taken.”

One thing was clear during this discussion: The regulatory trail is complicated and non-professionals, like politicians, shouldn’t try to interpret the rules.

It took the city attorney and fire chief several minutes to connect the dots, and they have studied the requirements in detail. Because as the attorney explained, one regulation says you must comply with fire, building and safety regulations.

Then, within the specific regulations, are the requirements to inspect rental properties.

Now a brief history lesson concerning this process.

In September 1998, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development established a requirement that Public Housing Authorities would “conduct annual inspections of all public housing dwelling units.”

Even though the HUD program was revised in February 2011, the newly revised law said: “the annual physical inspection of public housing projects remains a statutory requirement."

The reason HUD established these requirements was because of widely publicized ghetto like conditions in public housing areas throughout the 1970s and '80s.

The people who rented and lived in these units were frequently subjected to third-world living conditions.

People were bitten by vermin and insects, they were injured and killed during fires and the property managers weren’t providing basic necessities like heat and running water.

Ten years after the HUD action, in September 2008, California adopted provisions in the Health and Safety Code that required every city or county fire department or district providing fire protection services shall annually inspect “all hotels, motels, lodging houses, apartment houses and dwellings, buildings, and structures accessory thereto."

But some rental-property owners, including those in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Guadalupe, have objected to this program; these same folks have the ear of some council members.

Why would property-owners object to these inspections unless they weren’t offering safe and healthy living spaces?

In Lompoc, the Fire Department staff calls the owner or manager to explain the process and arrange for a time that is convenient to initiate the inspection.

During the initial meeting, staff walks through the process and paperwork, and offers the owner/manager the option to self-inspect/certify the individual dwelling units.

If they opt to self-inspect, they are provided with a check sheet and a brief overview of the process.

This seems reasonable and is consistent with the HUD program whereby Public Housing Authorities are required to self-inspect their properties and certify compliance.

The Lompoc staff report indicates:

“As of the date this report was written, inspections have been conducted on over 30 complexes, some of which contain well over 100 units and so far, the owners/mangers have all opted to conduct the individual unit inspections themselves.”

They also note that they've identified some serious life safety concerns during the self-inspections at some of the properties. The owners/managers were thankful and corrected the hazards, in many cases immediately.

In Santa Barbara, inspectors found more than 800 deficiencies in properties owned by one person.

In many communities, including Lompoc, the rental housing stock is old and deteriorated.

It is not uncommon to see stairways with severely corroded metal supports, damaged treads and loose handrails. Electrical and mechanical systems are well beyond their design life and many don’t have functioning smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.

In other words, they are a danger to the folks who are paying to live there.

As much as some property owners may want this program to cease, they don’t appear to have much leverage to change it since the regulatory language says, “the fire department shall inspect,” which offers no wiggle room.

No decision was made in Lompoc during this discussion and they didn’t say “what to do next.” However, it appears the only thing left to do is fund the program.

As far as Guadalupe goes, I guess we will have to wait for the courts to weigh in.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.