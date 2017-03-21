Ron Fink: Why is Lompoc’s Homeless Population Growing?

The Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H) recently completed a coordinated biennial count mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The report revealed that Santa Barbara County’s homeless population hasn’t changed much in size, but homeless advocates discovered there has been a shift in where homeless people are living.

During the last economic downturn, the Lompoc community became concerned when so many local people became unemployed.

Of course, these newly unemployed also became homeless when their income dried up. Community service groups decided these folks couldn’t be ignored. The idea was to give temporary support until they could find work and a home to live in.

As I read on, I found my casual observations and those of others over the last couple of years have been validated. Many people I talk with have noticed the same thing: there seem to be a lot more homeless people in town than in the past. But why?

The data-gatherers counted 219 homeless people in Lompoc. Compared to the 2015 count, the numbers increased by 89 percent, and increased by 111 percent compared to 2013 figures.

So, our concern was correct, the homeless population has doubled in four years. Meanwhile nearby Santa Maria only saw a 4 percent increase.

Homeless people are all over town, wandering aimlessly or permanently ensconced at the entrance to markets or the exits of fast-food restaurants, smoking and joking with their pals, hoping for a cash handout. Then in the late afternoon, they disappear.

Ironically, Santa Barbara City's homeless population decreased by 24 percent from the 2011 count. Is it only coincidental that Santa Barbara's loss was almost what the increase was in Lompoc?

Is there something more revealing in these numbers? It seems logical that if someone is relying on the generosity of others to survive, they'd congregate where folks may have more to give. And, if I were homeless I'd certainly prefer a warmer climate than Lompoc has.

Santa Barbara, with its Mediterranean climate, tourist-heavy State Street and beach area, would seem the spot to be.

When I visit Santa Barbara I can’t help but notice the stench in parking-structure stairwells and in some doorways along State Street. Local newspaper letters columns also print complaints, and editorials have been written about this problem.



Rep. Salud Carbajal said last year that “Lompoc is the armpit of the county,” so is it plausible there was a concerted effort by Santa Barbara city officials to think it was OK to transfer their problems north?

In addition to warming centers, places people could go in extreme cold and rainy weather, in Lompoc some groups organized feeding locations at several places around town as a temporary measure.

But kind gestures often morph into a permanent crutch; in this case the word got out and instead of locals who found themselves in a tight spot, Lompoc seems to have become a magnet for folks who have nowhere to live.

Many of the older motels around town have been converted into temporary living space for the homeless; most have become permanent.

There are several government programs that provide financial aid.

I and others have witnessed the homeless using their Electronic Benefits Transfer card, an electronic system that allows state welfare departments to issue benefits via a magnetically encoded payment card, to buy a candy bar, then take the rest in cash at local stores.

This seems abusive of the generosity of taxpayers.

So, what are we to do about this situation? I am a compassionate person and know I easily could have wound up in the same situation if I had not applied myself during my working years and managed my resources carefully.

Simply increasing the availability of handouts and free lodging hasn’t solved this problem.

Education, mental health and job training programs could help, but many homeless do not want any kind of structure in their lives and even though there are numerous programs, the problem just keeps growing.

One thing that doesn’t work is transferring the homeless population from one city to another.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.