Ron Fink: Why is Santa Maria Growing While Lompoc Stagnates?

The other day, someone asked me how Santa Maria manages to keep growing with a demographic that’s very similar to Lompoc, but our city doesn’t grow. That’s a good question, so let’s look.

Santa Maria is expanding even though they charge much higher developer fees than Lompoc for the same type of projects.

If you listen to the last few generations of Lompoc City Council members, you would think this would hinder growth because they always tried to make a case that lowering developer fees is the key to more development.

Apparently, the cost of developer fees doesn’t really matter, because Santa Maria has experienced phenomenal growth over the last two decades, and there is more to come.

Sure, they are “on the freeway,” but I think it’s what the city does with the fees they collect that matters. As their city grows, so does the timeliness and quality of city services.

The police station was expanded to accommodate department operations; fire stations were built, and their headquarters was expanded to several buildings and shops covering almost a city block to serve newly developed areas.

In other words, it is a welcoming and responsive city for new development.

Recently, when the Santa Maria City Council found that unless they found new revenue, many services would be cut, including the closure of fire stations and loss of police officers, they concluded that citizens could voice their choice with a vote on a new sales tax.

Voters reacted by approving a 1-percent sales tax increase by a wide margin so city services could be maintained.

Meanwhile in Lompoc, three arrogant councilmen refuse to allow a similar vote to take place.

The appearance of a city can attract new businesses. Santa Maria is much more attractive than Lompoc.

I took a ride through some of the older areas of Santa Maria. here was very little, almost no graffiti; lawns were well kept; the streets were clean; and there weren’t any cars, boats or campers on front lawns or left standing on the streets.

These neighborhoods weren’t in the affluent areas of town, they were what could easily have been a ghetto-like area.

The difference here was that both code enforcement appeared aggressive, and the people cared about the condition of their homes, even though many were probably just renting.

Also, street medians are enhanced with attractive plantings and city buildings were spruced up and are well-maintained.

Meanwhile in Lompoc, the City Council continues to waive some developer fees, reduce others, and refused to move a “temporary” fire station to a location nearer the center of their response area or expand the police station to accommodate operations.

The council has failed to fund almost all public improvement projects such as seismic retrofits of essential public buildings, rebuilding of parks, removal of an old pool building that was red-tagged due to structural issues, or repair deteriorated roads.

Thus. Lompoc is beginning to look like some third world countries.



The Lompoc City Council always pushes their concept of a “business friendly city,” but three councilmen want the budget cut so they can claim they are fiscal heroes.

Cutting the budget means there aren’t enough staff members to process new business applications in a timely manner, thus the concept of being business friendly vaporizes.

Recently, one business group complained their potential business opportunities were suffering because their permit applications were tied up somewhere in City Hall.

The city manager told council members that the staffers who were processing these applications had left Lompoc because they knew the budget was being cut and they would likely be laid off anyway.

Another difference is how the two cities interact with the Chamber of Commerce, which is a private business organization formed to protect the interests of the business community.

In Lompoc the chamber has been paid to place advertising in travel magazines for decades. It should also be noted that the chamber's membership includes very few of the scores of small and large businesses in the city.

In Santa Maria, the chamber is paid for performance; when they bring new business, they receive a sliding-scale payment based on the size of the new business. Thus, the city General Fund grows as a result of the chamber's efforts.

Perhaps the biggest difference is the way the Santa Maria City Council interacts with city staff.

In Lompo,c three councilmen, Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, are constantly criticizing the staff, and Mosby regularly badgers staffers and nitpicks their reports with “data” he just makes up.

Having two enablers who apparently have no minds of their own, Mosby usually gets his way even though his information is riddled with faults.

Mosby has cost the city thousands of dollars in staff, legal and financial management time to research and refute the faulty, out-of-date and misleading interpretations of data he routinely uses to support his case.

So, why is Santa Maria growing while Lompoc stagnates? It boils down to the attitude of some politicians and people of limited vision who live in our community.

Will it get any better? That’s doubtful unless the three are replaced.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.