Ron Fink: Why Is Santa Ynez River Always Dry?

The Santa Ynez River watershed, a once proud and gracefully flowing river, is now reduced to a dry sand bed where water rarely flows; why?

The Presidio of Santa Barbara was founded in 1782 at the present location and Spanish settlers continued to arrive and build the mission community into a center of population.

Fast forwarding to the 1800s; the Santa Barbara Mission was the center of extensive grain fields and fruit orchards, and the home range for great herds of livestock, and raising cattle was the most important local industry.

After droughts in the 1860s, and long before "global warming," the cattle industry declined and several of the large ranches were subdivided and sold to eastern immigrants.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the leaders of Santa Barbara were faced with a problem that still exists, how to get enough water to allow the community to grow and prosper.

It seems the geological structure of the South Coast did not store sufficient water for irrigation and domestic use in the growing community.

As early as 1903, the Santa Ynez River watershed was recognized as the only feasible long-term source of a dependable water supply for the increasing population of the South Coast area, so community leaders needed to figure out how to transport water southward.

The river flowed year 'round most years and was only dry during severe drought conditions.

The river served the needs of valley farmers and provided ample fish for Chumash Indian and Swiss Italian settlers alike; but, all that was doomed to change.

In April 1904, the city of Santa Barbara acquired what is known as the Gibraltar Dam site, and in October, the city posted a notice on the banks of the Santa Ynez River, whereby it claimed the right to appropriate, divert and take the waters for use in the city to the south.

The first diversion of water took place in 1920 after the completion of the Gibraltar Dam Reservoir and Mission Tunnel.

In 1930, Montecito County Water District, to the east of Santa Barbara, completed construction of Juncal Dam upstream from Gibraltar Dam on the Santa Ynez River to acquire new water.



People in the North County finally realized what was happening and began to complain about it to county supervisors.

Finally, after months of haggling a local Lompoc farmer, Gin Chow, who was originally a Chinese dishwasher, decided to challenge the export of water in the court system.

Chow worked for the Hollister family near Gaviota and received a gift 33 of acres of land in Miguelito Canyon from the Hollister Estate Company in 1928.

Of course, the 1930 Gin Chow Decision was decided in favor of Santa Barbara by a local judge. It stated:

"The defendants claim the right as appropriators to impound and divert water from the watershed of the Santa Ynez River at points at or above the Gibraltar Dam, to the capacity of said dam by the city, and to the extent of 2,000 acre-feet per annum by the district."

All this technical gibberish meant the city of Santa Barbara now had the right to export water from the Santa Ynez watershed over the mountains to the city. But, the water from Gibraltar Dam wasn’t enough for the thirsty South Coast.

As the population continued to increase, Santa Barbara’s water problems were compounded. By the 1940s, the movie industry, aircraft manufacturing and other business enterprises were making their home in the desirable Mediterranean climate.

Post-war population growth caused the city of Santa Barbara to exceed by at least one-third the water planners' safe annual yield of all its water sources.



The Cachuma Project, created by the earth-filled Bradbury Dam, was born as the “solution” to South Coast water woes in the early 1950s.

It probably could not be built today since it destroyed thousands of acres of “critical habitat,” ruined a fishery and obliterated thousands of years of Chumash culture. One official steelhead count reported 44,000 fish as the census prior to construction.

The fishery was discussed by government officials and their proposals all stated the flow of the river would not be interrupted, only storm water was to be collected, water that would ordinarily flow out to sea.

This didn’t sound like a bad idea to valley ranchers, but what they failed to consider was that all the water flowing in the drainage would be considered the result of “storm water” falling from the sky.

Valley farmers, ranchers and the Chumash had been snookered, and in 1953 once the dam was complete, the gates were closed, the river dried up and the fish disappeared. Now it only flows bank-to-bank in el nino storms.

So, next time you wonder why all those steelhead that once filled the river are almost completely gone and only a few remain in deep pools near the base of the dam in Hilton Creek, ask the environmental elite who use all the fishes' water to sustain their high-living lifestyle Santa Barbara.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission.