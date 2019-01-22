Ron Fink: Why Is This Utility Bill So High?

Lompoc city leaders have long touted the low cost of city-operated utilities as opposed to out-of-city enterprises.

We got our monthly utility bill from the city of Lompoc the other day and my wife asked, “Why is this bill so high, are we using more power and water?”

That was a good question, so I looked at our past utility usage history (I keep records) to see what might have happened. I knew the City Council had raised rates many times over the last decade, but I didn’t realize how much.

I compared 2008 to 2018 and was shocked to learn that in 2008 we were paying $1,775 a year and in 2018 it had soared to $2,688. Why?

I checked our usage; were we using more water? Yes, in 2008 we used 95 units of water, in 2018 it was slightly higher 103 units. Was it more electricity? Nope, in 2008 we used 6,014 units of electricity and in 2018 it was much lower at 5,188 units.

We have no idea how many pounds of trash we disposed of, but the bin is smaller now and only half full as opposed to nearly full in earlier years.

Periodically, the city staff asks the council to increase rates; the justification is usually that they need “infrastructure improvements” or that a new mandate from either the state or the feds has caused the need to upgrade the waste water processing system or prepare a plan to capture methane gas at the landfill or to eventually close it.

The waste water-processing plant upgrade cost tens of millions of dollars, and the landfill methane system was several hundred thousand, so it adds up after a while.

It is ironic that when the waste-water plant was built, it was designed as a regional treatment facility, but the only users are the city of Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base. No one else in the region, not even the federal prison, which is in the city limits, uses this facility.

So, we paid for a plant with a capacity several times larger than will ever be needed.

Statewide initiatives and new regulations are requiring “energy neutral” buildings; this means, when you renovate your house or build a new one that you must install solar electric and heating panels, and new energy efficient appliances and heating equipment.

This will mean even higher utility bills because it costs the same to produce 1 unit of water or electricity as it does to produce 1,000 units.

The staff always says they need to replace aging piping in the older sections of town and aged water system failures have cost the city a bundle because they not only had to fix the leak but compensate business owners for damaged stock and replace buildings in some cases.

A failure of a waste-water pipe would not only make a huge mess and require repair but would also prompt some serious fines from the state.

But no water or sewer lines have been installed in several years, other than those that have broken and been replaced, so what have they done with the money? No one seems to know.

There is one exception. Recently, the city used more than $500,000 of wate- utility reserves to clean up homeless camps in the riverbed. Most of the homeless have been moved and some 400 tons of their waste cleaned up, but now they deposit their waste behind commercial buildings, in alleyways and in the shrubbery around many businesses.

Currently, one of the city unions, whose members operate and maintain city utility systems, is in negotiation for pay raises.

This is a regular occurrence since contracts are usually of short duration. And since the quality of the water, the strength of the electrical current, the quality of solid-waste disposal and the speed of the waste-water disposal system hasn’t improved over the years, the only thing I can think of is those employees are costing more each year.

To be fair the electrical, water and waste-water distribution systems are very reliable. If one of them has an outage, it is repaired quickly. The response times for electrical outages is usually much less than for PG&E to respond in the surrounding areas. And the trash is always picked up on time.

I realize employees should get raises periodically to keep up with the cost of everything from food to the cars and trucks they drive, but with far fewer employees today than in 2008 you would think that costs could have been reduced, not increased significantly each year.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. The opinions expressed are his own.