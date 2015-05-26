Ron Fink: Will the Fourth Attempt Finally Get a Space Center in Lompoc Off the Ground?

Advice

There have been four separate attempts in the last two decades to create some sort of space museum and/or center in and around Lompoc. So far, there have been three failed attempts.

The first attempt was in the Space Shuttle era when a small group of local astronomers tried to establish a small display of spacecraft artifacts near a telescope that was once in Ken Adam Park on the north edge of town. They were unable to get a good start on the project, and with the town moving north, the ambient light from all those new buildings made their stargazing nearly impossible and the project was abandoned.

The second and much more ambitious project was planned for a spot on Vandenberg Air Force Base in what was once a trailer park for military personnel alongside Highway 1. It, too, failed after $19 million in grants was spent over a 10-year period.

Then in 2013 along came a slick entrepreneur who promised thousands of jobs and duped an all-too-willing former Mayor John Linn into believing his PowerPoint predictions. But he didn’t have the right stuff and his effort failed, too.

Now along comes another person making big promises. Can Eva Blaisdell succeed where others have failed? That remains to be seen, but let’s review what we know about her from published reports and her own claims.

In February, Noozhawk reported that, “Despite what staff called a significantly flawed proposal lacking details about the team proposing to develop a space center in Lompoc, the City Council agreed Tuesday night (Feb. 3) to move toward entering into exclusive negotiations with the group led by a woman from Poland (Eva Blaisdell).”

The Noozhawk report continues that Teresa Gallavan, the City of Lompoc’s economic development director and assistant city administrator, cited more than a dozen ways the request for qualifications was incomplete or missing the “evidence of ability,” requested as part of the process to ensure the project succeeds.

In a February newsletter distributed by a Polish publication, Blaisdell claims to be “aided by the Bechtel Company which has offered to construct the (Lompoc project).” But in March, the Pacific Coast Business Times reported that “an inquiry to Bechtel was returned stating the company had no business relationship with Blaisdell” — so this appears to be a misrepresentation of her partnerships.

In that same March news article, the Pacific Coast Business Times reported that “Blaisdell says she has over 30 years of experience as a Silicon Valley executive, high-tech entrepreneur and fundraiser for technology and media ventures. The Business Times could not completely confirm these claims other than the fact that she is the founder of AngelMobile, a digital content provider that had its incorporation papers suspended by the Franchise Tax Board for failure to pay its taxes.”

This is fairly serious since Blaisdell refers to AngelMobile as evidence of her ability to conduct a successful business.

The city staff report on May 19 clearly indicated that “staff were awaiting evidence of registration to do business in California, California Space Center formation documentation including by-laws, and proof signing authority.” In other words Blaisdell’s Limited Liability Company didn’t have authority to do business in California yet. This issue was resolved with the secretary of state the day after the council meeting.

So not much seems to have changed; there is still no tangible information to support entering into any agreement.

But none of this seems to worry one of her biggest cheerleaders — former Mayor Linn. In fact, he narrated a slick video that was specially prepared for the May 19 council meeting. In it many claims are made — for example, she predicts that “3,000 jobs will be created by her project.” Now that’s a lot of jobs, but with no known coalition of reputable companies or businesses currently supporting her project, it is doubtful that these claims can be realized anytime soon.

This time, though, the council didn’t seem willing to allow the process to continue until Blaisdell could prove that she had the authority to sign for the three unknown "managing members" of the LLC company registered in Delaware.

There are also a lot of short-term milestones that must be met. According to a Noozhawk article, “We put a lot of confidence in you,” Mayor Bob Lingl said after the vote. “Please don’t let us down. I know you won’t. Just as a reminder, there’s some hard deadlines in here. We’re going to hold you to them, OK?”

But given the historic inability of the city to strongly monitor compliance on many of these type projects, we’ll have to wait and see if any of them are met or if the city follows through with termination if CSC fails to deliver.

So, considering all the history concerning Blaisdell, do you think that this effort to develop a space center in Lompoc is realistic? We'll all have to wait to see if the fourth attempt proves to be more successful than the earlier three attempts that failed to get off the ground.

— Ron Fink, a Lompoc resident since 1975, is retired from the aerospace industry and has been active with Lompoc municipal government commissions and committee since 1992, including 12 years on the Lompoc Planning Commission. He is also a voting member of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.