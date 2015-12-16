Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Rona Barrett: 22 Very Important Words

By Rona Barrett | December 16, 2015 | 1:28 p.m.

 

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."

Margaret Mead, the controversial but respected intellectual Indiana Jones of cultural anthropology, said it. They are often used as a catalytic call to arms for those inspired to change their world.

A nine-year old North Carolinian with a single cabbage launches a 27-state soup kitchen initiative, Katie’s  Krops, that feeds the hungry.

A wounded helicopter pilot immobilized by PTSD rises up with 50 bucks to mobilize family and friends to deliver backpacks filled with comfort items to his hospitalized comrades and starts the Wounded Warrior Project.

Volunteering at a shoe drive, a shoe salesman puts one and one together to come up with the groundbreaking "buy one give one to the needy" social change philosophy begun by TOMS Shoes.

Right here on our Central Coast we have our own cadre of committed citizens.  

In the past few weeks, more than one mover and shaker has sung praises for DASH: Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home.  

Among its many laurels and awards, our local Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens named DASH "Senior Citizen Program of the Year."

DASH, the brainchild of a dream team of Santa Barbara-based professional caregivers, serves seniors aged 60+ who live in the Santa Barbara or Goleta area.

Paraphrasing their website, DASH "…provides rapid-response medical care to seniors too ill to wait for an office appointment or too weak to get there."

Adding to its overflowing too-good-to-be-true file, DASH is fully covered by Medicare for seniors who live in low-income housing or receive Medi-Cal. For other seniors, DASH is covered in part by Medicare and in part by a minimal monthly fee.

Among its thousands of enrollees, DASH has seen a nearly 40 percent reduction in emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

And of course I (and surely others) am thinking, what about DASH-ing up here to the North County, to our entire Central Coast or even statewide?​

The reality of being a start-up superstar is that it takes passion, perseverance and pesos. At our ages if we still have at least one of those three Ps we should consider ourselves lucky!

But for those of us, especially this time of the year, whose pocketbooks are plucked, or we just don't have the shpilkes (pronounced by Mike Myers as 'SHPEEL-kiss'), we CAN do something that has equal value for do-gooders like DASH.

We can advocate.

To me, advocacy means consistently, constructively and compellingly spreading the word, speaking out, stressing the acute need for a solution and motivating and mobilizing our peers to do the same.

Without leaving our easy chairs, we can pick up our phones or write emails to our local representatives and policy makers and advocate for DASH.

To be an advocate costs nothing, but to not advocate locally for DASH and elder care programs will have costly consequences on our senior loved ones.

So, for all our sakes, please advocate.

Until next time... keep thinking the good thoughts.

— For more than 30 years, Rona Barrett was a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer. Since 2000, she has focused her attention and career on the growing crisis of housing and support for our aging population. She is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing, the Golden Inn & Village. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 