Community Donations Push Golden Inn & Village Project Halfway to Fundraising Goal

With the support of the community, the Golden Inn & Village is off to an impressive start to become the first affordable senior housing and residential care “aging in place” facility in Santa Ynez Valley that is designed to serve the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is spearheading the GIV initiative and thanks its community partners and individual donors for donations so far toward a critical $800,000 funding goal.

Since the campaign launched in January, major donations have been received from the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, the Central Coast Wine Classic Foundation and other local foundations, and donations from individuals all throughout the community.

As a condition of receiving the $23 million in tax credits needed to start building GIV, the Rona Barrett Foundation must raise the remaining $400,000 by Feb. 28. The tax credits also mean that for every $1 a supporter donates to the Campaign for the GIV, an estimated $23 will be returned as community dividends in the form of local jobs, local salaries and local expenditures for equipment, transportation and supplies.

“My heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to Rona Barrett and all of those who have been so critical to the success of the Golden Inn & Village project. This project will not only provide housing and vital support services to its community members but will go a long way to making our future brighter by helping so many seniors access quality, affordable retirement,” said Lois Capps, U.S. representative for California's 24th Congressional District.

“Thanks to the generosity of community supporters, our senior loved ones will be able to create new friendships, build new futures and participate in meaningful activities within an affordable, dignified and familial setting,” said Rona Barrett, founder and president of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

The Golden Inn & Village is a mixed-use development in a neighborhood setting that will provide approximately 120 affordable units for low-income seniors to reside in a comfortable, supportive environment that meets their needs as they age and 27 affordable family units, some of which may be occupied by employees of the GIV. Services will range from independent to assisted living and memory care to hospice, with staff residing on premises and available 24 hours a day. The programs and services provided will be coordinated in collaboration with multiple community partners and include:

» 60 independent living units for low-income seniors

» 60 units of memory care/assisted living

» Senior Community Center (with extended hours for family visits and caregiver respite)

» 27 affordable family units, some of which may be occupied by employees of the GIV

» Supportive services such as Hospice coordinated with multiple partners

» Small shops (barber, beauty shop, and other services), staff offices, drought tolerant gardens, and walking paths

The Golden Inn & Village was conceived specifically to address the needs of our senior loved ones, parents, friends, neighbors and especially orphaned seniors — those who have no one left to care for them. It is for seniors who live within our area but, with resources dwindling, are forced to survive on little more than Social Security. Construction on the project is slated to begin in March. Click here for more information about or to donate to GIV.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.