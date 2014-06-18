Rona Barrett Foundation’s Golden Inn & Village Gets Approval from County Supervisors

The Rona Barrett Foundation has received unanimous approval by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for a zone change and lot split on the property that will house the first affordable senior housing and care services, the Golden Inn & Village.

The approval will allow the foundation’s partner, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, to apply for federal and state tax credits to help complete the construction of this senior housing facility with care services.

The vacant land sits on the northeast corner of Highway 246 and Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

“After a number of years of careful planning and doing our due diligence, we are grateful that the Board of Supervisors recognizes the critical housing and other related needs of low-income seniors in our area,” said Rona Barrett, president and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation. “The Golden Inn & Village will create a community which provides a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need with the development of the Golden Inn & Village, where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place.”

As a longtime advocate for senior issues, Barrett has taken on the ambitious task of building a community that will be a first of its kind with a focus solely on the needs of aging seniors.

Nothing like the Golden Inn & Village exists in Santa Barbara County or the state; it’s the first of its kind. The Golden Inn & Village is a mixed use development in a neighborhood setting that will provide approximately 150 affordable units for low-income seniors to reside in a comfortable, supportive environment that meets their needs as they age. Services will range from independent to assisted living and memory care to hospice, with staff residing on premises and available 24 hours a day.

The programs and services provided will be coordinated in collaboration with multiple community partners and engage the broader community at large, avoiding duplication and leveraging strengths, while multiplying benefits to all. The project will be constructed using green practices, and only non-reflected lighting will be used to preserve the night sky.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.