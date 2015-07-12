Rona Barrett Foundation Launches Naming Campaign to Raise Funds for Golden Inn & Village Project

Advice

The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need, is rolling out its new naming opportunities campaign to raise critical funds for its affordable senior housing project, the Golden Inn & Village.

The GIV is the Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing project and is currently under construction; however, funding needs still remain to cover the costs of interior and exterior design, spaces, furnishings and hardscape.

After securing funds to meet the low-income housing tax credits program threshold for construction on the GIV, the Rona Barrett Foundation is now seeking help from the community to transform the Golden Inn & Village into a true home for seniors with its “Golden Stars” campaign.

The Golden Stars campaign provides donors with a series of naming opportunities at various sponsorship levels ranging from $100 Donor Wall tiles to a $75,000 Computer Room. Each sponsorship level, whether it is $1,000 Outdoor Bench or a $50,000 Beauty and Barber Shoppe, provides donors with the opportunity to “name a space” within the Golden Inn & Village and remind seniors in need that they are not forgotten in their golden years.

“I’m excited for this campaign as so many in our community and beyond have expressed an interest to become involved,” said Rona Barrett, CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation. “Through this campaign not only will sponsors be involved but their name will become a permanent fixture of the Golden Inn & Village.”

By becoming a Golden Stars sponsor for a venue within the Golden Inn & Village, donors will be forever remembered for their support in an enduring way. Golden Stars sponsors may choose to memorialize a parent or grand-parent or make a tribute gift in honor of a family member, friend, cause, organization or their business. Golden Stars will be commemorated with a beautiful plaque or tile placed within the Golden Inn & Village and their contributions will help turn a house into a home for the area’s most vulnerable seniors.

To become a Golden Star sponsor or to learn more about the Golden Inn & Village, please visit the Rona Barrett Foundation website by clicking here.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.