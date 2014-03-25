Rona Barrett to Receive Woman of the Year Award for Her Dedication to Senior Issues

The annual Man and Woman of the Year Award, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley News, includes recognition of additional individuals who have made a significant impact in the area of health and human services, senior citizens, youth, education and cultural activities.

Rona Barrett is being honored for her many contributions to the senior population both locally and beyond.

“Rona Barrett has worked tirelessly with her foundation to provide support, care and advocacy for low-income seniors,” said Anne Christensen of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. “Locally, she has raised awareness and funds to build the Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez to care for those seniors in need. This has been a long-term project of Rona and her foundation. They have purchased property, and with the support of the Santa Barbara Housing Commission and local citizens, her dream will likely become a reality.

"There are many local seniors who need help, and Rona Barrett is well on her way to providing this help. For this, she is deserving of a Woman of the Year Award for 'seniors.'”

A Selection Committee is then convened, consisting of former Men and Women of the Year, SVY Foundation board members and representatives of the SYV News. In total confidentiality, they evaluate the nominations and select the final honorees.

“I’m delighted when the important work of the Rona Barrett Foundation can be highlighted,” Barrett said. “The Golden Inn & Village will provide care and services at every level and will hopefully become a model at the national level bringing positive attention to both our foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley.”

The foundation is not a “grant giving” organization, but a public charitable organization that looks for ways to solve the crisis of housing and caring for our aging population. The Golden Inn & Village is a model that can be replicated throughout the state and other communities in the country.

The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, seeks to provide a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need with the development of the Golden Inn & Village, where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.