Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Rona Barrett: ‘Romantic’ Attachments Not Uncommon in Alzheimer’s Patients

By Rona Barrett | August 18, 2014 | 1:40 p.m.

Birds do it ... bees do it ... even our parents or loved ones in the throes of Alzheimer’s do it.

OK, a songwriter I am not. So I’ll tell you a couple of true stories.

I remember the day my sister called my widowed father and the first thing he said was, "I have a girlfriend." My sister replied, "What's her name?" Silence. He put down the phone and walked away. Several minutes later he returned with a card in his hand and replied, "Her name is Cheryl!" Seems my Dad could not recall his new girlfriend’s name, so he wrote it down on a piece of paper in his wallet, which he left in his bedroom. He remembered that, but not much more.

Now, imagine yourself in a loving marriage for over 50 years. The unconditional pact you made with each other was if one needed help, the other would always be there. Then, for two decades you watch your beloved slip further into Alzheimer’s. The time inescapably comes when you realize your loved one would have a better quality of life in a well-chosen care facility.

Then, within 48 hours after moving into the care facility, your beloved is in love once again. But not with you!

Should you be shocked your loved one, who no longer recognizes you and has forgotten the tender loving care you have given over the years, is now enamored with a fellow Alzheimer’s patient? According to Richard Powers, M.D., of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, romantic attachments among the more than 5 million Alzheimer’s patients “is common enough that we need to be able to deal with patients’ need for intimacy in a thoughtful and compassionate way.”

Should you be angry? Dr. Powers cautions, "You have to remember that it's not that your spouse is rejecting you, or that they don't care about you anymore, but they lack the ability to recognize these memories or their feelings. It's the disease; it's not personal."

Should you feel guilty for not providing enough care or intimacy? “Forgive yourself,” says the Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s blog. “Guilt is often the result of refusing to accept that some things are beyond our control and accepting there are often no perfect solutions.”

Whatever your personal reaction is to this caregiver’s conundrum, Gray Matters will raise and discuss issues that many of us are uncomfortable thinking about — issues from which none of us will be exempt as the 65-plus population nearly doubles by 2050.

Case in point: the caregiver’s beloved spouse who fell in love with another Alzheimer’s patient — Sandra Day O’Connor, retired Supreme Court justice. Her reaction? According to her son in a USA Today article, she was “thrilled [he] was relaxed and happy … he was a teenager in love … a relief after a painful period.”

This moral dilemma illustrates one of the many unprecedented, perplexing, emotionally charged issues faced by those of us caring for elderly loved ones. Issues without any clear cut “should” or “should not.”

Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.

— In honor of her late father, entertainment journalist, author, senior activist and Santa Barbara County resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village, the area’s first affordable senior living and care facility, scheduled to begin construction in early 2015. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 