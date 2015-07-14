Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Rona Barrett: Seniors the ‘Perfect Victims’ for Scam Artists

By Rona Barrett | July 14, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

“So, how much should I write my check for?” I heard my aging father whisper.

“What check?!” I said as I grabbed the phone and heard the other end quickly hang up.

It turned out it was a lottery scam. If my dad sent them a check for $150 he would get back $1 million.

Now, years later, the same scenario: I swear my friend was a pharmacist in another life. In her late 80s, she is so smitten with ordering vitamins that her home looks like the inside of a local drugstore! Thankfully, after my constant harping to her about not being a vitamin scam victim, she has finally learned to not B-1 and hang up on scam artists.

You probably know of a senior with a scam horror story. In California, one in five seniors fall victim to scams. That’s because seniors are the “perfect victims,” as one professional con artist revealed in the book Outsmarting the Scam Artists.

“[Seniors] are easier to scam because their emotional needs are closer to the surface," the con artist wrote. "They aren't afraid to tell people [anything and everything]. They aren't afraid to share their fears ... These fears are real. And every one of them is a bullet for my gun.”

To combat the ever-increasing number of senior scams, the Contractors State License Board recently conducted 14 stings.

Among the 105 arrested in 14 cities up and down our state: 101 may face charges for contracting without a license; 92 may be charged with illegal advertising; 10 others may be charged with requesting an excessive down payment; seven failed to carry required insurance; three were using another contractor’s license number; and 12 had felonious criminal records!

The CSLB is inviting us to one of its popular “Senior Scam Stopper” seminars. The soonest and closest to us is being supported by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson in Camarillo on Thursday, Aug. 6. Contact her office at 916.651.4019 for further information. And/or contact the Contractors State License Board by clicking here for its valuable guidelines.

But please, don’t sign anything until you and someone else you trust understand the terms — someone who will prevent you from making a decision when you are, as the con artist calls it, “under the ether” — when your emotions are stirred up, you’re pressured and can’t think straight.

You may be saying to yourself, “I’m not stupid. This will never happen to me.”

“I didn't want to talk to stupid people,” the professional con artist wrote. “Stupid people don't have $50,000 lying around to give me. You would be amazed at how many doctors, lawyers, engineers and college professors I ripped off. The bottom line is, fraud is a crime that can happen to anyone, given the right con man and a victim with the right set of circumstances.”

I wish this advice had been around when my dad was still alive. After two years of arguing and more than $1,000 lost to scam artists, he finally said to me, “You win! I won’t ever answer the phone if you’re not here.” He then handed me his checkbook.

Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.

— For more than 30 years, Rona Barrett was a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer. Since 2000, she has focused her attention and career on the growing crisis of housing and support for our aging population. She is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing, the Golden Inn & Village. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 