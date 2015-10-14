Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Rona Barrett: Seniors Say the Darndest Things

By Rona Barrett | October 14, 2015 | 9:59 a.m.

Let’s try and wrap what remains of our gray matter around this fact: seniors —including the scientific sub-groups  young-old, old and old-old — are the fastest growing population on our planet.  

That's right, it won't be long before we seniors rule the world…that is, if we can ever find our glasses!

Is it any wonder then that the business of selling products and services to help seniors maintain active, healthy and invigorating lifestyles grows exponentially?

Over the years, as I talk with more and more seniors, I've realized that we don't need to seek out self-help gurus, weekend retreats, how-to videos, you-too-can-look-like-the-photoshopped-me magazine pitches, health gurus — or even newspaper columnists — to instruct us how to live wonderful lives.

We seniors need only listen to each other.

This proved true after I invited the first 25 seniors over 70 to write in 100 words or less why they would enjoy being The Foundation’s guests at a lively evening of dining and entertainment at our 3rd Annual “Thanks-For-Giving” Barn Party to benefit the Golden Inn & Village Oct 30, 2015.  

The responses took me by surprise in three ways. The number we received, how quickly we received them and how these seniors were able to passionately articulate what was on their mind.   

If you ever wondered why I choose to be a senior advocate and sounding board for our senior loved ones here’s your answer: It’s such a humbling and inspiring privilege.  

These words came from a 97-year-old woman: "My answer to the question of why I would enjoy a lively evening of dining and entertainment? I would enjoy it because I am alive!"

From a woman in Santa Maria: "Oh my, would I enjoy an evening of dining and entertainment? You bet! My husband has Parkinson's disease. There is a certain amount of isolation and guilty feelings that go with chronic diseases. Life is about connections, compassion, caring and gratitude no matter who we are, what our difficulties are and even whatever our ages."

A 77-year-old gentleman wrote: "I live with stage five kidney disease, chronic anemia, a bad hip and have had four cancer operations. To keep my balance, I use a walking stick; however, out on the dance floor, muscle memory kicks in and my wife and I can still enjoy dancing. It would be a pleasure to be invited to your party and be a living example of what seniors can do with the Lord's help and by not giving up."

A 92-year-old senior wrote: "I have volunteered for 30 years. When I help someone, I feel I am helped, too. I often tell folks, 'If you look down you still see trouble, but if you look up, the bad stuff disappears.'"

An 80-year-old senior gentlewoman rhymed:

"Thanks for the invite, dear Ms. Rona. / My reply is 'For sure I'm gonna / Love to be one of the twenty-five / To mingle, dine and maybe jive!"

Until next time…keep thinking the good thoughts.

— For more than 30 years, Rona Barrett was a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer. Since 2000, she has focused her attention and career on the growing crisis of housing and support for our aging population. She is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing, the Golden Inn & Village. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 