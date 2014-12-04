Rona Barrett: Spotting the Signs of Senior Self-Neglect

It all started with a phone call at my office. A young woman wanted to talk to me about something she was concerned about observing in her own neighborhood.

Every day she watched helplessly as a young couple walked a woman in her late 80s over and over again until the frail woman looked as though she would drop.

“I don’t know exactly what to do,” she lamented. “I can’t swear to what is really happening, but I’ve taken care of people, and I believe these two younger people are abusing this elderly woman whether they realize it or not.”

I urged her to report it whether she was sure or not.

Elder abuse by anyone — family, friends or caregivers — is shocking. But did you know that half the cases of elder abuse reported to authorities don’t involve others at all? That’s right. According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, half of elder abuse reported is self-neglect.

How does a once fastidious and capable senior become self-neglectful?

» Medications can cause mental confusion or can lead to fatigue or dizziness. Even stopping medication suddenly can cause problems.

» Cognitive impairments, such as dementia, can be the reason.

» Depression affects many elders. Untreated, it can cause exhaustion, social withdrawal and less interest in self-care.

» Alcohol or drug abuse results in side effects that become too obvious to ignore.

What to do about it? Learn the signs: not bathing or taking care of hair; dirty, disheveled clothing; not taking medications or going to the doctor; rotting food in refrigerator, unsafe living conditions, and hoarding.

How can you help? Talk with your family about the best way to help your loved one. If it’s your friend or neighbor, speak to the family about your concerns.

Our Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens once again helps us to better understand this issue.

Its comprehensive fact sheets help us to recognize warning signs of physical abuse, emotional abuse and financial exploitation. If we suspect elder abuse, we are urged to report it to the Santa Barbara Adult Protective Services at 805.681.4550. If an elder is in immediate danger, we should call 9-1-1. Unfortunately, according to the commission’s website, only one in 14 abuse situations are reported.

We can also help through the Santa Barbara Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council, which gives us the opportunity to sign the pledge to Stand Up to Elder Abuse on the commission’s website. I’ve signed the pledge, and I encourage you to demonstrate your concern by signing it, too.

And in the end, it’s all about concern, isn’t it? All of our lives depend on it.

My thanks to Harold Stephens for this wonderful quote: “There is a great difference between worry and concern. A worried person sees a problem, and a concerned person sees a solution.”

Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.

— In honor of her late father, entertainment journalist, author, senior activist and Santa Barbara County resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village, the area’s first affordable senior living and care facility, scheduled to begin construction in early 2015. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.