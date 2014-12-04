Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:04 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Rona Barrett: Spotting the Signs of Senior Self-Neglect

By Rona Barrett | December 4, 2014 | 11:55 a.m.

It all started with a phone call at my office. A young woman wanted to talk to me about something she was concerned about observing in her own neighborhood.

Every day she watched helplessly as a young couple walked a woman in her late 80s over and over again until the frail woman looked as though she would drop.

“I don’t know exactly what to do,” she lamented. “I can’t swear to what is really happening, but I’ve taken care of people, and I believe these two younger people are abusing this elderly woman whether they realize it or not.”

I urged her to report it whether she was sure or not.

Elder abuse by anyone — family, friends or caregivers — is shocking. But did you know that half the cases of elder abuse reported to authorities don’t involve others at all? That’s right. According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, half of elder abuse reported is self-neglect.

How does a once fastidious and capable senior become self-neglectful?

» Medications can cause mental confusion or can lead to fatigue or dizziness. Even stopping medication suddenly can cause problems.

» Cognitive impairments, such as dementia, can be the reason.

» Depression affects many elders. Untreated, it can cause exhaustion, social withdrawal and less interest in self-care.

» Alcohol or drug abuse results in side effects that become too obvious to ignore.

What to do about it? Learn the signs: not bathing or taking care of hair; dirty, disheveled clothing; not taking medications or going to the doctor; rotting food in refrigerator, unsafe living conditions, and hoarding.

How can you help? Talk with your family about the best way to help your loved one. If it’s your friend or neighbor, speak to the family about your concerns.

Our Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens once again helps us to better understand this issue.

Its comprehensive fact sheets help us to recognize warning signs of physical abuse, emotional abuse and financial exploitation. If we suspect elder abuse, we are urged to report it to the Santa Barbara Adult Protective Services at 805.681.4550. If an elder is in immediate danger, we should call 9-1-1. Unfortunately, according to the commission’s website, only one in 14 abuse situations are reported.

We can also help through the Santa Barbara Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council, which gives us the opportunity to sign the pledge to Stand Up to Elder Abuse on the commission’s website. I’ve signed the pledge, and I encourage you to demonstrate your concern by signing it, too.

And in the end, it’s all about concern, isn’t it? All of our lives depend on it.

My thanks to Harold Stephens for this wonderful quote: “There is a great difference between worry and concern. A worried person sees a problem, and a concerned person sees a solution.”

Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.

— In honor of her late father, entertainment journalist, author, senior activist and Santa Barbara County resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village, the area’s first affordable senior living and care facility, scheduled to begin construction in early 2015. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 