Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Rona Barrett: Until Separate Beds Do Us Part?

By Rona Barrett | November 4, 2015 | 9:37 a.m.

 

Remember the vows we took when we got married? I'd like to propose that we consider rewriting a portion of them to read: "…in sickness and in health, until separate beds do us part."

I say this because for a majority of graying couples the time comes when it is no longer mind over matter, but mind over mattress.

My first husband "Big Bill" and my now husband “Delicious Dan" and I have lived through times when each other’s sleeping patterns, noises, thrashings about or habits simply became untenable. 

Research shows that 46 percent of couples that sleep apart do so because of snoring. I've had times when I thought to myself: I'd like him to sleep far enough away so I can’t hear him — somewhere like Nevada!  

The second most common cause for sleeping apart is because of illness. It's a better situation for both the patient and the caretaker because each needs as much undisturbed rest as possible.

The third most common reason: arguments. Remember Phyllis Diller's joke? "Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight." 

Another reason may be one partner stars in their own nightly music video, "Once, Twice, Three (or More) Times…to the Potty."

Ever been with a partner who has restless leg syndrome or neuropathy? If you haven't, it feels you've turned into a professional kick boxer's training bag!

Then there's the couple that can't agree on the temperature. She thinks that she married "a portable heating unit that snores," as one comedian called her husband, and he swears that she's had cold feet since their wedding day.

Or one of you might be among the 90 percent of obstructive sleep apnea sufferers who don't know it.  

Remember that sleep disorders do not disappear without treatment in some form: surgery, medication, behavior modification or any number of prescriptive or over-the-counter devices. 

If it's any comfort, older couples sleeping apart is far from uncommon.  

The National Sleep Foundation calculates that about a quarter of Americans in a relationship sleep apart most every night, and 95 percent of those are 60 and older.

By the way, remember the Rob and Laura Petrie arrangement? It's gone the way of the black and white sitcom: less than 2 percent of those surveyed opted for separate beds, same room. 

Deciding to sleep apart is not without complications. There's the guilt, abandonment issues and a decrease in intimacy.  

It's also being paranoid that other people are thinking, "…if they're not sleeping together does that mean they're not, you know, sleeping together?"  

It's not like a couple that sleeps apart is in separate cellblocks with no visitation rights. You can still cuddle, comingle and Ted Koppel-ate together. It's just that when you're ready to sleep, you kiss, say goodnight and go to your own bed.

So right now you may be saying, "What kind of person sleeps in a separate bedroom from their life partner?"  

Take it from me, a rested and rejuvenated one!

Until next time…keep thinking the good thoughts.

— For more than 30 years, Rona Barrett was a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer. Since 2000, she has focused her attention and career on the growing crisis of housing and support for our aging population. She is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing, the Golden Inn & Village. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 