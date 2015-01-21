Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Rona Barrett: Wacky Weather, Wacky Bodies and Everything Hurts

By Rona Barrett | January 21, 2015 | 12:30 p.m.

With the weather being as strange as it is — summer one day, winter the next, spring in bloom, then winter once again — we who are advancing through our senior years have a tougher time dealing with this wacky weather than our younger brethren. Let me tell you the kind of phone calls I get from my many friends.

“Is your body going wacky?” a girlfriend said the other morning. “Do you wake up in the middle of the night, three or four times, and have to run to the easement room because your bladder can’t stand it another minute?”

Another barely said hello before she lamented, “I just don’t know what’s wrong with me. I went to the doctor but he couldn’t find a thing wrong. He wasn’t looking in the right places! How can you go to sleep at night feeling fine and the next morning you have this huge lump on your behind? It must be cancer! What am I going to do?”

And still another: “I hurt all over. My knees are just killing me. I can’t stand the thought of having a knee replacement, but it’s so difficult for me to get on my horse these days.”

And this happened just the other day to a friend who is a fine author: “How are you, my friend?”

“Don’t ask. I went to the doctor yesterday and he tells me I’m borderline diabetic. Can I help it if I like ice cream? How could I be diabetic? I only weigh 140 pounds and I’m 4’11”. Do you think I’m fat? And my poor Henry, he woke up yesterday morning and two of his big toes were swollen. The doctor says he has gout.”

“But how’s your new book coming along?

“Oh, thanks for asking," she says. 'It’s the only thing that keeps me going. Except I think I’m going to have a heart attack!”

“A heart attack!” I say. “Then what about the book?”

“Oh forget that, I’m too worried about my diabetes.”

In speaking to another person before I could ask how he was he blurts out, “I think I’m going blind. I had cataracts removed and I still can’t see a thing. What’s going on with me?”

What’s going on, my friends, is that we’re advancing in our senior years, and whether you’re a young 65 or mature 85, these are the ailments that begin to happen to all of us — even if we haven’t been sick a day in our lives.

Who am I to say don’t worry about your aches and pains? I have mine. But what I do know is that once you realize you are not alone in your advancement through your senior years, you just say to yourself, “You know what? I’m still here this morning and I’ve survived another night!”

Give yourself a big slap on the back because surviving is the name of the game.

I think Bette Davis said it best: “Getting older ain’t for sissies.”

And for the weather be glad you’re living in the West.

Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.

— For more than 30 years, Rona Barrett was a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer. Since 2000, she has focused her attention and career on the growing crisis of housing and support for our aging population. She is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing, the Golden Inn & Village. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 