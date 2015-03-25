Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
Your Health
Rona Barrett: Where Words Fail, Music Speaks*

By Rona Barrett | March 25, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

Here’s a question for you that I’m betting will put a smile on your face: What is the very first song you remember?

Got it? Good.

See, you’re smiling, aren’t you?

How old do you think you were? Was it sung to you, or did you hear it somewhere? Is it a song that you’ve carried with you your whole life, or one you can’t believe you still remember? Most importantly, how does this memory make you feel?

My earliest recollection is around 3 years old and it’s not a particular song. It’s music — Rumba music! My parents loved Latin American music, which they played on their old 78 record machine or listened to on the radio.

Just the other day, I heard some groovy Bossa nova music at my hairdresser’s. I couldn’t help but wiggle in my chair because it made me so happy. It also transported me — as it always does — to the early 1960s when I first met my husband, Daniel (cue the swoon).

The late, great Dick Clark is famous for saying, “Music is the soundtrack of our lives.” I agree. Just as there is comfort food, there is also comfort music. And I’m not just talking about soothing music. I’m talking about tap your feet, snap your fingers and wiggle your hips and shoulders comfort.

The BBC certainly knows that music can be comforting. Its show Desert Island Discs has aired continuously since 1942! In a nutshell, the host asks the guest to imagine s/he is a castaway choosing eight songs or pieces of music s/he would take to the island and why. What would be your eight choices? Why?

Now, imagine you are on a different kind of island — an island that isn’t fantasy, but reality. And all of your survival needs are slowly slipping away. Yes, it’s the island of dementia/Alzheimer’s. Would you be surprised if I told you that music has been shown to be an effective rescuer of those who have long been cast away on the loneliest island imaginable?

According to the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter, “Many Alzheimer’s patients can remember and sing songs even in advanced stages, long after they’ve stopped recognizing names and faces.”

The site offers Caregiver Tips to help you create the best at-home musical therapy environment with a list of dos and don’ts, as well as helpful books, iPod help, CFIT (Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies0 and SingFit, an app for smart phones and tablets providing a voice coach to guide the sing-along music. Access all of its resources by clicking here.

The Internet offers a wide array of information and inspirational videos. Just enter the key words “music therapy for dementia patients” and voila! I guarantee you will smile.

Speaking of smiling, “Smile” is one of my favorite songs. Charlie Chaplin’s haunting music and John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons’ poignant lyrics never fail to bring tears to my eyes — yet always compel me to smile.

Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.

*Thank you, Hans Christian Anderson.

— For more than 30 years, Rona Barrett was a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer. Since 2000, she has focused her attention and career on the growing crisis of housing and support for our aging population. She is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing, the Golden Inn & Village. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

