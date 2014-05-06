Rona Barrett’s ‘Gray Matters’ Column Makes Its Debut on Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County resident Rona Barrett will share her poignant, funny and useful insights, as only she can, with Noozhawk readers. Her “Gray Matters” column addresses topics related to seniors.

“Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic in our country, yet they, and all of us frankly, are really unprepared for what lies ahead as we live longer and not necessarily better,” Barrett said. “We all have to wake up to the realities of aging in terms of health care, affordable housing, levels of care, resources, care giving, finances, elder abuse and how seniors can stay active, healthy and happy. My column will address all of these issues and more.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Noozhawk, which has really become an important ‘go-to’ news source in our area,” she added. “It’s apropos for ‘Gray Matters’ to appear on Noozhawk as news had adapted to a quickly changing world — just as I hope to ensure the same thing happens for our nation’s seniors.”

Hollywood’s Variety Magazine calls Barrett “the lady who turned entertainment coverage into Big Biz.” Barrett is a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer with a career spanning more than 30 years. Now as a nonprofit pioneer, she is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation — the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing — The Golden Inn & Village.

Since 2000, in honor of her father, Barrett has used her entrepreneurial acumen to address a challenge close to her heart and an issue that affects us all: providing affordable and dignified housing and care for America’ fastest-growing population.

“Gray Matters” columns can be found twice monthly on Noozhawk, starting Tuesday.

The nonprofit Rona Barrett Foundation seeks to provide a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need with the development of The Golden Inn & Village, where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place.

