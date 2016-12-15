Ronald Charles Isbell of Lompoc, 1949-2016

Posted on December 15, 2016 | 2:32 p.m.

Source: Amber Greenelsh

Ronald Charles Isbell, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, after a long battle with emphysema.

Ronald was born on Nov. 2, 1949, in Santa Barbara, California, to William and Berniece Isbell. Ronald was born and raised in Santa Barbara.

His career as a carpenter afforded him the opportunity to live many other places, including Hawaii and New Jersey.

Ronald resided in Lompoc, California, for the last 15 years.

His friends and family fondly remember Ronald’s great sense of humor and his desire to support others in need of help.

Ronald loved to enjoy life to its fullest and cherished his time with his family and friends.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Suzanne Isbell; two children, Amber Isbell Greenelsh and Ronald H. Isbell; and three grandchildren, Garrick Greenelsh, Cailin Greenelsh and Dylan Isbell.

He is also survived by his brothers, William Isbell, Jack Isbell; his sisters, Carol Spalluto and Janice Romero; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Davis Isbell.

Memorial services will be privately held.