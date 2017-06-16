Ronald E. ‘Sonny’ LeGault​ Jr. of Santa Maria, 1954-207

Posted on June 16, 2017 | 2:36 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

With profound sadness, the family of Ronald E. “Sonny” LeGault Jr. announces his passing. The 62-year-old resident of Santa Maria, California, passed away on June 10, 2017.

Sonny was born on December 26, 1954. After graduating from St. Joseph’s High School in Santa Maria, Sonny joined the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for 33 years. Sonny’s career began as a reserve deputy and, in 2011, he retired as a sheriff’s lieutenant. He held many positions within the department, including DIVE team, narcotics detective and sergeant of major crimes.

In his time with the Sheriff’s Department, Sonny received several letters of commendation, distinguished service awards, Officer of the Year awards, and various other honors.

Sonny dedicated his life to serving others. His call to service began at a very young age. As the oldest son in a family of 10, Sonny proudly took on the role of “Big Brother” to his numerous siblings.

He was always there to take charge, to carry a burden, and to extend his selfless love.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Kathi; his son, Gabriel; step-daughter, Hanna; his mother, Barbara; his siblings, Pamela (Brian Krueger), Leslie (Simon Little), Lynn Fawcett, Lorraine (Larry Halderman), Lawrence (Tammy) LeGault, Katherine LeGault, Gary (Cherise) LeGault, Gerald LeGault and Mary (Doug Wilson).

Sonny also leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald E. LeGault Sr. His absence is a tremendous loss to those who knew and loved him.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 19, 2017, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave. in Santa Maria. A reception will follow immediately at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road.

Arrangements are being handled by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria.