Ronald Edward Steinfelt of Santa Maria, 1940-2014

Posted on August 14, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Ron Steinfelt joined our Lord and Savior peacefully on Saturday Aug. 9, 2014. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Ron was born to Victor and Velma Steinfelt in Shafter, California on Oct. 8, 1940. He was the 3rd of 4 children. He attended grammar school in Oceano, California and finished his education in Little Valley Utah.

He joined the United States Navy in October of 1957 and served as a boiler operator aboard a destroyer. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1961 and met his wife Janita shortly after. They were married in 1962 in Santa Maria.

Work and new opportunities took Ron and family to Roseburg, Oregon for several years where he worked in real estate among other jobs until moving back to Santa Maria in 1981. Ron worked for the department of the Air Force civil service as a heating and boiler mechanic until he retired in 1999. Retirement didn’t last long before he renewed his real estate license and began selling in the Santa Maria Valley.

After several years as an agent, Ron decided to pursue a real estate broker’s license. He opened his own real estate office in 2004, Steinfelt Realty. He loved having his own office and enjoyed working as a broker until 2008.

After his second retirement Ron renewed his love of woodworking, he built himself a workshop in his backyard where he spent countless hours “tinkering.” His favorite thing to build, among other things, were clocks. He had a real talent for creating new designs and would sometimes work for a couple of months on one clock. He was always coming up with new ideas and loved to show off his latest creation.

We will all cherish the beautiful craftsmanship and love that went into each one. His joy came from giving them to family and friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his mother and father Victor and Velma Steinfelt. He is survived by his wife Jan, his son Mike Steinfelt, daughters Debbie Murphree and Christine Bruno, 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also his sisters Jeanne Storton of Arroyo Grande, Barbara Marchant of Orcutt, his brother John of Roseburg, Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron’s greatest joy was simply being with his wife and family. He truly enjoyed just spending time visiting or having a family barbeque. We will miss his “one of a kind” sense of humor his love for a good western and simply a wonderful dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at the new Santa Maria Cemetery

To leave a condolence for the family visit http://www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com