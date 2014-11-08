Dr. Ronald L. Kemp of Santa Barbara, 1940-2014

Posted on November 8, 2014 | 5:08 p.m.

Source: Kemp Family

Dr. Ronald L. Kemp peacefully passed away from this life to be with his father in heaven on November 7, 2014, after a courageous battle with melanoma.

Dr. Ron was born in Santa Barbara on July 2, 1940, to Jennie and Merlin Kemp. He attended McKinley Elementary school, Santa Barbara Junior High School, and then went on to Santa Barbara High School, where he lettered in track and field, graduating with the class of 1959.

Dr. Ron then joined the Navy in 1960, attending boot camp in San Diego, and then was stationed for one year in a naval hospital in Guam, where he served as a Navy corpsman. His second and final year of service, he spent touring the world on an ammunition ship, working aboard the ship’s hospital.

Upon leaving the Navy in 1962, Dr. Ron began his pursuit of becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic, attending Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in Glendale. He graduated and joined his father, Merlin L. Kemp RPT, to begin his 49-year career cheerfully and compassionately caring for thousands.

Dr. Ron married his first wife, Susan L. Huber, in 1965, and they went on to have five loving children. In 1971, he moved to a home with 1½ acres and decided to plant avocado trees. He later moved to a larger property with 13 acres, where he planted 1,600 avocado trees. The life of chiropractor by day and avocado farmer after hours and on the weekends was one that brought him great joy and satisfaction.

Another love of his was bicycling. He put in many miles riding with his family and friends, and even in his 60th year of life, rode his bicycle from Santa Barbara to San Diego in two days.

In September 2000, Dr. Ron married Tyra Robinson, and they went on to enjoy farming and many great travels, including visiting Italy, where he had a strong family heritage.

Dr. Ron spent his life serving others, in his career, as well as countless hours serving in his church in numerous capacities. He was loved by many and will greatly be missed by his family, friends and patients.

He is survived by his wife, Tyra; children Lani (Dan), Daryl (Tiffany), Jeanine, Jarom (Jaclyn) and Jennifer; and grandchildren Jadine, Kayla, Jessica, Collin, Taylor, Camryn, Kennedy, Noal and Grace.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 12, 2014 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2107 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Donations can be made on behalf of Dr. Ron to the Parkinson Research Foundation or the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.