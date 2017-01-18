Ronald Reeves Cooper of Goleta, 1944-2017

Posted on January 18, 2017 | 6:26 p.m.

Source: Sharon Cooper

Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He passed away on Jan. 6, 2017, at the age of 72.

Ron was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 31, 1944, to Harry and Martha Cooper. He grew up in Mojave, California, attended college in Bakersfield, and moved to Santa Barbara in 1966. He met and married Sharon Avitabile in 1975. They lived and raised their two children in Santa Barbara, and moved to Goleta in 1998.

Ron was an auto mechanic beginning at an early age in Mojave. After he moved to Santa Barbara, he worked for Dick Dailey’s Chevrolet. He became an independent garage owner when he and a friend opened B&R Automotive at the corner of Anacapa and Montecito streets. He opened Cooper’s Anacapa Chevron on the corner of Anacapa and Canon Perdido streets in 1981.

He then went back to independent garage ownership as the owner of Cooper Automotive, doing business at several locations until 2016. Ron has been a member of the Santa Barbara Chapters of Independent Garage Owners, Automotive Service Council and the Independent Automotive Professionals Association.

Ron enjoyed restoring classic cars, especially his 1955 Chevy Bel Air and 1939 Ford pickup truck. He won numerous awards at local car shows for his vehicles. He also enjoyed model trains, and building and flying radio-control model airplanes. He was a member of the Santa Barbara Radio Control Modelers and Ventura Comets.

He was happiest when spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Sharon, his two children Robert (Maria) Cooper and Margaret (James) Watson, and his two grandsons Andrew Cooper and Henry Watson. He is also survived by his brother Jay Stoel, his aunt Loretta Milton, several cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and extended family.

As Ron wished, memorial services will be private.

— Sharon Cooper.