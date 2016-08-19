Ronald ‘Ron’ Chambers of Santa Maria, 1967-2016

Posted on August 19, 2016 | 7:57 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens

Ronald “Ron” Chambers passed away peacefully at Marian Regional Medical Center, CCU, surrounded by family, Aug. 17, 2016, after a brief illness.

Ron was born in Santa Maria Aug. 8, 1967. He graduated from St. Mary’s of the Assumption School, St. Joseph High School, Allan Hancock College and Sacramento State University.

Upon graduating from Sacramento State, he remained in Sacramento and was employed with The Golden 1 Credit Union for many years.

He returned to Santa Maria in 2007 and began working at Great White Dental. Most recently he was employed with the State of California, Department of Motor Vehicles in Santa Barbara.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Souza Chambers and Gordon B. Chambers.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Grant (Rick), brother Donald Chambers (Frances), sister-like cousin Jean Gracia (Jim), his nephews Chris and Michael Grant and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, and a mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church. Private inurnment will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph High School, care of Ron Chambers Memorial Scholarship Fund, 4120 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.