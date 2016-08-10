Ronald ‘Ronnie’ James Taylor of Santa Maria, 1950-2016

Posted on August 10, 2016 | 2:16 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Ronald ‘Ronnie’ James Taylor of Santa Maria passed away Aug. 5, 2016, surrounded by his loved ones.

Ronald was born in Bakersfield May 15, 1950, to the late Donald and Edna Taylor and moved to Santa Maria at the age of 8.

From an early age Ronnie had an independent spirit and paved his own path. He was a welder and an entrepreneur, and he had many businesses and endeavors in the oil industry beginning at age 18.

Following many years working as a service company in the oil fields, he transitioned to drilling water wells in the Santa Maria Valley and throughout the Central Coast.

He started the business with the help of his father, Don, in 1987. They worked together tirelessly drilling wells. In 2000, Ron’s son Sam joined the company, and together the three worked drilling wells.

Soon after, the business began in the pump industry. The family-run business continues to this day.

Ron loved his family. He loved his friends and truly cared for his employees. He had a deep passion for his work and was never afraid to get his hands dirty.

He would help anyone and enjoyed engaging in long conversations, even with strangers. A generous soul and caring provider, he touched the lives of many.

Ron loved his trips to Cabo, loved to fish, and loved to hang out with his best friend Gary — the two were truly inseparable.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy Jean Mahoney Taylor; son and daughter in law Sam and Natali Taylor; daughter and son in law Becky and Derek Gustafson; daughter and son in law Melanie Taylor and Tyler Gheno; and grandchildren Mackenzie Taylor, Macie Taylor, James Taylor, Makayla Gustafson and Max Gustafson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Edna Taylor; sister, Billie June Taylor; and grandson, Ryder Cameron Gheno.

Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church in Santa Maria at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks making a donation to the Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, Calif., or the Todd and Karen Wanek Family Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in honor of Ron’s grandson Ryder.

