Roosevelt Elementary School Awarded $1,500 Grant for Library Books
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | April 28, 2015 | 8:32 a.m.
Roosevelt Elementary School has been awarded a $1,500 grant from the Sage Publishing Company for library books.
As Dorene Garcia, Roosevelt's library technician, noted in the grant application that the school intends to use the funds to update library resources to support instructional activities and the interests of our students as they engage in projects aligned with FOSS Science and the Next Generation Science Standards.
— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.